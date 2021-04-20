Three batters into Monday’s game, Coffee County grabbed the lead for good and ran away in a 12-2 five-inning win at Tullahoma to sweep the season series over the Lady Wildcats.
Kaitlyn Davis delivered the early blow to Tullahoma and put the Lady Raiders up 2-0. After Haidyn Campbell reached on a single, Davis turned the next pitch around for a two-run home run to center field.
Tullahoma loaded its first two batters, but was held scoreless in the top of the first inning and Coffee County took advantage with three more runs in the second. Emily Schuster, Eliza Carden and Madison Pruitt all reached on singles to load the bases.
Olivia Evans drove in Schuster with a sacrifice fly to left field. Campbell followed with an RBI single to plate Carden and Davis later drew a bases loaded walk to score Pruitt and make it a 5-0 ballgame.
Coffee County added another run in the top of the third after Pruitt reached on a two-out double. She later scored when Chesnie Cox singled to right field to put her team in front 6-0.
Tullahoma avoided the shutout with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third to trim its deficit down to 6-2. Addie Snipes drew a walk to start the frame, while Carlie Baker reached on an error.
Emeri Saunders then lined a single into left field to score Snipes to get the Lady Wildcats on the scoreboard. Kailyn Farrell followed by grounding into a fielder’s choice that allowed Baker to score for the final run of the inning.
Coffee County went back to work on the offensive end and added four runs in the top of the fourth to open up a 10-2 lead. Davis and Justus Turner singled to start the inning. Davis later scored on passed ball, before Alivia Reel drove in Turner with a base knock.
Schuster followed with a base hit, before Carden plated Reel with a single into center field. Cox brought home the final run of the fourth inning with a line drive base hit into center field to score Schuster.
With one out in the top of the fifth, Reel hit a solo home run to left field to extend Coffee County’s advantage to 11-2. Schuster then doubled and scored the final run when Brianna Shelton singled.
Davis tossed the complete game for Coffee County. In five innings, she allowed two unearned runs on three hits and three walks while she additionally struck out five batters.
Katy Bean got the start and took the loss for Tullahoma in the circle after tossing three innings. Bean surrendered 10 runs, nine of which were earned, on 13 hits and three walks.
Zaylan Spinner tossed the final two innings for the Lady Wildcats. She allowed two runs on five hits.
Tullahoma (0-10, 0-9) is next scheduled to travel to Shelbyville on Wednesday, before hosting Lawrence County on Thursday. First pitch on both days is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Lady Wildcats will then take part in the Coffee County Classic in Manchester on Friday and Saturday. Tullahoma will face Cascade Friday at 6:20 p.m. and then take on Cheatham Saturday at 12:40 p.m.