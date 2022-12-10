The Coffee County Red Raiders defeated the West Middle School Bobcats 37-21 Tuesday night.
The Bobcats started off the game slow, with Zion Jeffrey scoring the only points for the team. Jeffrey drained a shot from outside the arc, then drew a foul and made one shot at the line.
The Red Raiders had a team effort through the first half. Jett Trussler and Marc Rollman both drove to the basket for two points. Jaxon Pruitt drove to the goal and drew a foul for a three point play. Audie Nicoll had two shots in the paint for four points. Coffee County led 11-4 at the end of the first quarter.
The Raiders kept their pace during the second quarter. Brody Sizemore had seven points in the quarter. Nicoll had another two shots in the paint. Rollman drove to the basket for two points, and Trussler drained two shots at the line.
The Bobcats got into double digits during the second quarter. Elijah Alexander drained a 3-pointer and then drew a foul and made both shots at the foul line. Dylan Camacho drove to the basket for two. At halftime, the ‘Cats trailed the Red Raiders 26-11.
The ‘Cats were able to shut down the Red Raiders’ offense except for Trussler who tacked on five points with three coming from the free throw line in the third stanza.
West scored their only points from the free throw line. Nate Wilkerson, Trae King and Alexander all drained one shot each. Javian Sheffield made two shots at the line. The Bobcats were still behind the Red Raiders going into the final quarter.
Coffee County led 31-16 going into the fourth quarter. The Raiders added six points to their lead. Jacob Mullen drove to the basket for a three point play, then drained another shot from the foul line. Nicoll had a shot under the basket for two points.
The Bobcats put up five points in the final quarter. Price Harden drained a 3-pointer. Landin Johnson and King both drained a shot from the foul line.
The Red Raiders topped the Bobcats 37-21. The Bobcats will play host to the Warren county Pioneers on Monday, Dec. 12. Tipoff will take place after the conclusion of the girls’ contest.