The Tullahoma Middle School football team took on Coffee County in their annual Coffee Cup Saturday morning. The Wildcats struggled to keep their ground during the matchup and fell to the Raiders 48-14.
The Raiders dominated the first half, having five touchdowns to end the half with a score of 34-0. Scoring in the first minute of the ball game, the Raiders set the pace for the contest.
Coffee County continued their reign in the second half. Scoring two more touchdowns on the Wildcats. The Wildcats scored two touchdowns during the second half to prevent a shutout.
Micah Winton got the first Wildcat touchdown. Winton scored with one second left in the third quarter. Sam Bobo followed up Winton’s touchdown with a 2-point conversion bringing the Wildcats to 41-8.
The Wildcats saw the end zone one last time as the clock ran out. Quarterback Lucas Reed hurled the ball to Jack Hill who ran for a 65-yard touchdown. Hill’s touchdown ended the game with a score of 48-14.
“Our kids fought,” Head Coach Mike Frederick said. “I’m proud that they didn’t give up. They came back and scored.”
Coffee County will be the home to the Coffee Cup for another year. The Wildcats will travel to Warren County to take on the Pioneers Thursday.