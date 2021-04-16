Columbia set the tone early with five runs in the top of the first inning and the Lady Lions never let up Wednesday in a 13-1 run-rule win at Tullahoma.
The Lady Wildcats scored their lone run of the contest in the bottom of the third inning already trailing 6-0. Zaylan Spinner walked to start the inning, before Ava Maloney came in to pinch run for the Tullahoma pitcher.
However, Malone was out at second base as Erin Douglas grounded into a fielder’s choice. Addie Snipes then reached base on an error, before Carlie Baker singled to bring home Douglas to make it a 6-1 ballgame.
Baker had one of three hits for the Lady Wildcats against Columbia. Kailyn Farrell and Mallorie Stone each had base knocks for Tullahoma during Wednesday’s ballgame.
Columbia wasted little time to get the scoring started in the top of the first. Tashiya Lyles led off the game with a single, while Saviya Morgan followed with a walk in her at-bat. Both runners scored when Kiraonte Buchanan doubled into left field to make it a 2-0 contest.
Summer Hooten then reach on error that plated Buchanan. Addison Maurer then hit a two-run home run to center field to put the Lady Lions up 5-0.
Columbia added to its lead with another run in the top of the second inning. After La’Nija Seats reached base on a single, she later scored when Buchanan grounded into a fielder’s choice to put her team in front 6-0.
After Tullahoma cut into its deficit, Columbia responded with four runs in the top of the fourth inning. Kiera Gill was hit by the pitch in her at-bat and scored when Seats reached on a single.
Seats was caught stealing later in the inning before Lyles singled. Morgan then reached on an error and Lyles was able to score to give the Lady Lions an 8-1 advantage.
Buchanan drew a walk in her at-bat. Hooten then ripped a two-run double into right field to make it a 10-1 contest.
Columbia then tacked on three more runs in the fifth to secure the run-rule victory. Kaitlyn Bushey led off the inning with a walk, before Lyles reached on a two-out error.
Morgan followed with a single into center field to plate both runners to make the score 12-1. Buchanan then doubled to drive in Morgan for the game’s final run.
Hooten got the start and the win in the circle for Columbia. In four innings, she allowed an unearned run on three hits and two walks. Hooten additionally struck out three batters.
Buchanan tossed the final inning for the Lady Lions. She surrendered a walk and struck out two batters.
Spinner took the loss for the Lady Wildcats in the circle. In four innings, she allowed 10 runs, seven of which were earned on eight hits and a pair of walks. Spinner also struck out a batter.
Katy Bean tossed the final inning for Tullahoma. She allowed three unearned runs on two hits and a walk.
Tullahoma (0-9, 0-8) is next scheduled to host Coffee County on Monday, before traveling to Shelbyville Wednesday and then play host to Lawrence County Thursday. First pitch on all three days is scheduled for 6 p.m.