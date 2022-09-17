The Tullahoma Cross Country teams have been dominating. In the local Coffee County Invitational, the High School girls’ team and both middle school teams placed first. Gage Allen and Brindley Duncan also took home first place individually.
The Middle School teams combined for a huge race with over a hundred runners. Brindley Duncan placed first in the girls’ category with a time of 13:24. Katie Grace Nichols was on her heels with a time of 13:30. Aubrey Smith placed third with a time of 14:52. Harper McShea and Julianna Ites were neck to neck to the finish line. McShea placed sixth with Ites placing seventh. Megan Ellis finished 16th with a time of 16:49. Hannah Eakin placed 18th with a time of 16:51. Zoie Roberts finished right behind Eakin with a time of 16:58.
For the boy’s, Gage Allen crossed the finish line first with a time of 11:45. Alex Miller placed second with a time of 12:59. Brody McShea and William Nichols placed seventh and ninth with just a four second difference. Peyton Miller placed 23rd with a time of 14:45. Reece Stewart ran for a time of 16:09, and Rylan Sullian ran for a time of 16:14.
The Lady Wildcats dominated as a team, having every girl place in the top 40. Lexi Lester placed third with a time of 22:24. Ellie Uehlein was right on her heels with a time of 22:44. Jordyn Spry placed sixth running for a time of 22:55. Sarah Eakin placed in the top ten with a time of 23:32. Bella Rivera ran for a time of 26:29. Audrey Sohrabi placed 26th with a time of 26:50. Addie Colvin finished with a time of 30:55.
The boys competed with 86 other runners. Brady Welch placed 21st with Brayden Johnson right behind him. Welch ran for a time of 20:23. Johnson held a time of 20:27. Jonas Carter placed in the top 50 with a time of 21:55. Will Swiger finished with a time of 23:369. Jackson Ites finished in 24:34. Dakota Call finished in 27:21. Major Montoye finished the course in 28 minutes and 17 seconds.
The teams will not compete together for the rest of their seasons. The Middle School team was set to attend the Milton Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17. The high school team have a break until Sept. 22 when they travel up the mountain to the St. Andrew’s - Sewanee School.