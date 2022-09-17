The Tullahoma Cross Country teams have been dominating. In the local Coffee County Invitational, the High School girls’ team and both middle school teams placed first. Gage Allen and Brindley Duncan also took home first place individually.

The Middle School teams combined for a huge race with over a hundred runners. Brindley Duncan placed first in the girls’ category with a time of 13:24. Katie Grace Nichols was on her heels with a time of 13:30. Aubrey Smith placed third with a time of 14:52. Harper McShea and Julianna Ites were neck to neck to the finish line. McShea placed sixth with Ites placing seventh. Megan Ellis finished 16th with a time of 16:49. Hannah Eakin placed 18th with a time of 16:51. Zoie Roberts finished right behind Eakin with a time of 16:58.