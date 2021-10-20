The Tullahoma Middle School Cross Country teams traveled to Chattanooga this past Saturday Oct. 16 to compete in the Knoxville Youth Athletics Regional Qualifier. Two boys and two girls came home with hardware this weekend and the boys’ team placed third overall.
The boys’ team had six runners racing this weekend. Seventh graders, Gage Allen and Alex Miller, were able to place during the boy’s regional qualifiers. Gage Allen placed ninth out of 99 racers. Allen had a time of 12:41. Miller was not far behind him coming in 13th. Miller crossed the finish line in 12 minutes and 47 seconds. Allen and Miller both qualified as individuals for state competitions.
Jonas Carter, William Nichols, Jackson Ites and Major Montroye all finished out the race to help their team finish third overall. Carter placed 59th. Nichols came in 60th. Ites ran to finish 90th. Montoye finished 97th. The boys’ team will be compete all together since they placed in the top five at regionals.
The girls’ team had two runners compete in Chattanooga. Jossalyn Garcia and Katie Grace Nichols both competed this weekend and earned medals. Garcia placed 14th out of 59. Nichols paced 17th crossing the finish line just ten seconds behind Garcia. Garcia and Nichols will compete at state next week as individuals.
The Tullahoma Middle School team will compete in the KYA State Championship. The team will travel to Victor Ashe State Park in Knoxville for the race.