The East Middle School Panthers showed they were top cats in the city as the beat their crosstown rivals the West Middle School Bobcats at Tullahoma High School 54-39.
Helping the Panthers dominate were Sam Bobo and Eli Martinez, who both paced their team with 14 points each on their way to victory in the middle school tilt.
The Panthers gained an early lead in the first quarter, going up 14 points over the Bobcats and never yielding that lead. Sam Bobo put five points on the board during the first, while Alex Bobo added another two. Eli Martinez put up three points, and Austin Tinnon made his way into the paint for four points.
Despite trailing the entire game, the Bobcats were able to manage eight points in the opening frame. Jayden Thompson shot for 19 points and was the Bobcats’ top scorer of the night, making six of those points in the paint. Adrian May topped it off with another two for the Bobcats, but they trailed the Panthers 14-8 going into the second period.
The Bobcats sped up the scoring pace, netting 14 points in the second, including another six from Thompson. Lukas Taylor-Rodriguez and Addian May both drained free throws for the Bobcats, Phillip Lemmon chalked up two of his own on a jumper and Zion Jeffrey topped the quarter off with two more points. However, the Panthers still kept control of the game despite the second quarter heroics by the Bobcat squad.
The Panthers offense countered the Bobcats with 16 second period points. Jordan Taylor drained two 3-pointers and added a bucket, along with Eli Martinez for six points in the paint. Heading into the locker room for halftime, the Panthers led 30-22, following another two from the paint from Sam Bobo.
Coming into the third, the Panthers built on their lead when Sam Bobo drained a 3-pointer. Bobo also sank two shots at the line. Alex Bobo forced his way into the paint to put up four points. Martinez and Tinnon worked their way to the goal for two points each. The Panthers’ defense held strong, keeping the Bobcats’ third quarter tally to just seven points. Jeffrey scored five of those, with Thompson topping off with two more.
The Panthers sealed the deal in the fourth quarter. The Bobo brothers sank a combined six points, and Martinez added two points and a foul shot. Andrew Carmack topped off the game with his first two points of the night.
West’s Thompson added another five points during the fourth quarter for the Bobcats, and Adkisson added three points from the line. Taylor-Rodriguez scored two points.
The East Panthers will play host to the Sparkman Middle School Cougars Monday, Nov. 29. Girls’ tipoff is set for 6 p.m., with the boys’ tipoff to follow.
East and West will face off again after Thanksgiving break. The Panthers and Bobcats will meet again this Thursday, Dec. 2, at Tullahoma High School. Girl’s tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The boy’s game will follow.