Logan Crouch will get Tullahoma’s day at the TSSAA State Championships started on Thursday, as he’ll take part in the shot put for the Wildcats.
Crouch was one of two state qualifiers for Tullahoma this year and the only athlete competing in the field events. Lily Storey also qualified for state and will be taking part in the 800-meter run later in the day. In order to qualify for state, athletes needed to place inside the top four of their respective events at sectionals.
Heading into the state championships, Crouch is coming off a first-place effort in the shot put at sectionals. During sectionals at Riverdale on May 7, Crouch was able to hurl a distance of 48 feet and 3 inches, besting Franklin County’s Lee Steakley, who finished at 47-11.
“I was ecstatic,” Crouch said. “I was excited to bring home first place for my team and school.”
While elated that he won, Crouch said that he was excited just be able to compete at that level. According to the Tullahoma junior, he just wanted to go out and give it his all.
“At sectionals I went in with the mindset of ‘I am going to do the best I can’ and hoping for a win,” Crouch said. “I have always been taught to do my best whether I win or lose.”
Heading into the state championships, this will be Crouch’s first time competing at the state level. As an eighth-grader, he took third in the state at the TMSAA State Championships. He participated his freshman year in shot put and, like many athletes, saw his 2020 season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Crouch was not able to participate in his spring season his sophomore year, he was a member of the Tullahoma football team that put together an historic season on the field. The Wildcats finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 12-1, seeing its season end with a 15-14 loss to Nolensville in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
“It was a very exciting year, and I was glad to be a part of not just an amazing team, but also an amazing group of friends and coaches,” Crouch said. “Many of the coaches have been a mentor to me since my dad passed away. The team formed a brotherhood that was very strong, and that experience I will take with me in the years to come.”
According to Crouch, a lot of what he has learned on the football team helped him when it came to track and field season. He said a lot of the same skills that he uses on the gridiron translate to competing in the shot put.
“Working out and staying in good physical condition helps in all sports,” Crouch said. “Being a lineman helped with the arm and hand strength it takes to throw the ball.”
Heading into the state competition, Crouch said he’s just excited to go out and compete. However, he did say that he would love to place during the event.
“My goal is to do my best, win or lose. But it would be very cool if I could place in the top three or even bring home a first place win.”
The TSSAA State Championships will take place at Rockvale High School in Murfreesboro this year. The shot put is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. A full schedule of events can be seen at tssaasports.com.