Tullahoma’s Logan Crouch will suit up and hit the gridiron at the next level after signing with University of Tennessee at Martin.
“I have been playing football since I was 6 years old, but I had to quit playing because I was too big for Frank Mullins. I started playing again during seventh grade and have played ever since,” Crouch said.
Crouch said that Martin was his perfect fit because it is out in the country.
“I like to spend my free time being outdoors: hunting, fishing, really anything like that,” Crouch said.
At Martin, Crouch plans to study mechanical engineering.
“I am looking forward to starting this new chapter of my life, and I am ready to start working on my career,” Crouch said.
Crouch was part of the Tullahoma state championship team. Crouch credits his coaches for the team’s success.
“They taught us discipline and how to work hard for what we want. That's why we have a state title under our belt. They taught us to not give up and to dig deeper,” Crouch said.
As he heads into this new chapter of his life, Crouch thanked his community around him and his family and coaches for their support.
“I want to thank my family, friends and coaches that have kept pushing me harder and harder to try and make me the best I can be. Without them none of this would be possible. I would also like to thank God for giving me the chance and the abilities to be able to play college football,” Crouch said.