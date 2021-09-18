Will the Royals be crowned kings or will the Cubs climb to the top? That question will be answered Monday night when they meet in the Tullahoma Men’s Baseball League final after the Royals ran the previously undefeated Reds while the Cubs rallied in the late innings to rock the Rockies in the playoff semi-finals Thursday evening.
The semi-final round
Cubs rock Rockies
Following a rocky start, the Cubs’ bats came alive in the late innings to give them a 5-2 win and allow them to punch their golden ticket to the league finals.
It was a pitcher’s duel the first three innings as the teams remained scoreless. The Rockies were first to knock the goose egg off the board in the bottom of the fourth as they plated a single run to make it 1-0. However, the lead was short-lived as the Cubs sprayed the field with a series of singles in the top of the fifth. Their small ball strategy was rewarded when Jay Blackburn knocked in two with a double, making the count 2-1. The game was put on ice in the next inning when Austin Smith cleared the bases with a triple. Smith led all players with three RBI as he went two-for-three from the dish. Chase Smith was also a major contributor, going a perfect three-for-three with the stick. Dylan was also two-for-three as the Cubs outhit the Rockies ten-to-nine on the night.
Tyler McBay worked all seven innings on the hill for the Cubs and threw 102 pitches, 66 of which were strikes. Carson Tarpley and AJ Parker combined for the Rockies, with Tarpley fanning seven in his five innings of work.
Royals run Reds
The Royals hit the Reds in the mouth right off the bat and kept the formerly undefeated Big Red Machine on their heels the entire game on the way to an 10-1 semi-final win.
The Royals scored two in the first, two in the second and three in the third before the Reds made their first mark on the board in the fourth. The Reds bats remained silent throughout the evening as they were held to only two hits, compared to 13 knocks by the Royals. Playing hero from the mound was Kalen Thompson who worked all five innings, fanning eight Reds. He threw 80 pitches, 54 of which were strikes.
For the Royals, the offensive workload was shared as Tyler Cavender led his squad with two RBI. JJ Webster was a perfect three-for-three at the dish while Jason Waller was two-for-two.
The Quarter-Final Round
Royals flush Lonestars from playoffs
The Royals advanced to round-two by the skin of their teeth as they held off a sixth-inning rally by the Lonestars to claim the 4-3 victory.
The Royals struck first in the opening inning but were tied in the top of the second when the Lonestars responded with a run of their own to make it 1-1. The bats remained quiet until the bottom of the fourth when the Royals struck for three runs. However, that would be the last time they crossed home plate during the affair as the Lonestars had one more run in them in the last inning. However, two runs were not enough to extend their season.
The Royals were led by Jeff Riddle who accounted for three RBI in the one-run victory in which hits were at a premium. Both teams had five hits on the night and the Royals committed the only two errors between the two teams. No Royal had more than one hit in the victory.
Noah Farmer was the lone star for the Lonestars as he went two-for-three at the dish and also accounted for two RBI and a homerun.
Kalen Thompson and Terrin Maupin combined to get the win and also fan nine Lonestars. Maupin threw 59 pitches while Thompson three 55. Both threw 34 strikes on the evening. For the Lonestars, Noah Farmer and Isaiah Prince combined to strike out four Royals. Both threw 40 pitches on the night with Prince throwing 30 strikes while Farmer had 19.
Cubs end Reese’s season
While the Royals and Lonestars ended dramatically, there was no such script written for the Cubs and Reece’s Mechanical as the top seed took apart their competition 11-1.
Reece’s enjoyed a short-lived lead in the first inning but soon slipped behind when the Cubs scored three in the bottom of the opening stanza. A five-run second inning sealed the deal for the Cubs and the three runs they scored in the fourth served as window dressing.
The Cubs outhit Reese’s nine-to-four on the evening as no Reese’s batter had multiple hits. Seth Smith scored their only run after being batted in by Jesse Ivey. Jeff Price toed the rubber for the Cubs, pitching a complete game, striking out two and walking two. He threw 55 pitches, 33 of which were strikes and was often ahead in the count has he threw first pitch strikes to nine of the 17 batters he faced.
Owen Womble led the way for the Cubs with three RBI as he went two-for-three at the dish. Jacob Price went two-for-two while Trevor Sanders scored three runs.