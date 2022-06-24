D. J. Dillehay is heading up to Rhode Island to continue his athletic and academic career after signing with Brown University.
“I chose Brown because it was my best option to get a great education while continuing to play the game that I love,” Dillehay said.
Dillehay was a part of the Wildcat baseball team all four years of his high school career and was part of the 2022 squad that made it to the state finals. His favorite memory as a Wildcat was when he hit a home run against the Shelbyville Eagles to help his team come back and win the game.
During his senior year, he stood out on the diamond. Dillehay had a .892 fielding percentage. At the plate he had a total of 31 hits this season and three home runs in the leadoff spot.
Throughout his years in high school, Dillehay had high expectations for himself on and off the field. Dillehay was the class of 2022’s valedictorian. He also was a part of the math team and enjoyed all of his math classes at the high school.
Dillehay is thankful for all of the people that have helped him along his journey as a baseball player and person.
“The coaches at Tullahoma have taught me a lot about the game, so taking that knowledge with me should prepare me for success at Brown,” Dillehay said.
“The most exciting part of going to college to play baseball is simply that I get to continue playing. I think that’s every baseball player’s goal: to play the game as long as he can,” Dillehay said.
During the summer, Dillehay is playing ball up in New York to prepare for the next level. Dillehay will be 17 hours away from home while at Brown.
“I will definitely miss my family the most because I have never spent much time without them. I will also miss playing sports with my friends that I have had since I was a young kid,” Dillehay said about the distance.
Dillehay plans to study business and economics while at Brown.
“I am still undecided on a career, but business should give me a large variety of paths to take. I’ve also considered majoring in international affairs because working with other countries is important, and I think it would be really cool to travel with my job.”