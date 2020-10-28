Late Tuesday it became official that DeKalb County will not compete in its regular-season contest this coming Friday and additionally, the Tigers will not be able to be able to participate in this year’s playoffs due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
DeKalb County head coach Steve Trapp confirmed the news to The Tennessean Tuesday night. The Tigers had clinched the Region 3-4A Championship and currently have a 6-3 record on the year.
The Tennessean also reports that playoff spots vacated by teams with COVID-19 will not be replaced, that according to TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress.
That news directly affects Tullahoma as the Wildcats got set for its playoff run. The Wildcats and DeKalb County were both No. 1 seeds and could have possibly met in the quarterfinals of the postseason on Nov. 20.
Tullahoma was hoping to get a little revenge after DeKalb County ended the Wildcats season in the first round of the playoffs last year. During that matchup in Smithville, the Tigers notched a 45-34 victory.
DeKalb County isn’t the only area school to shut down its program for the remainder of the season. Earlier this week, Stewarts Creek was forced to miss the postseason and was tied with La Vergne for second place in its region.
Wednesday morning, Coffee County also made the decision to cancel its final regular season game of the year against Riverdale. That decision came after positive COVID-19 cases were identified in the Coffee County football program.
“The decision for all of our players, cheerleaders, band members, and dance squad to miss out on the last home game was not made lightly,” said Dr. Charles Lawson, Director of Coffee County Schools. “Coffee County Schools reached this decision utilizing an abundance of caution due to several positive cases of Covid-19 related to the football program.”
The TSSAA is expected to release its playoff bracket Friday night one every week 11 football game is final.