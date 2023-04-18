The Tullahoma Wildcats won in a comeback effort Friday night against the Marion County Warriors 9-5. They had their Military appreciation ceremony before the game and celebrated the local Little Leaguers after the game.

The ‘Cats fell behind 3-0 in the second inning. They immediately cut into the Warriors lead by scoring two runs in the bottom of the second. Tullahoma got three hits and took a hit by pitch to plate the two runs to make it 3-2. Their pitching picked up on the momentum created by the offense in the second and had a three up three down third. That momentum carried the offense in the third, as they added five runs to their total making the game 7-3.

Tags

Recommended for you