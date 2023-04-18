The Tullahoma Wildcats won in a comeback effort Friday night against the Marion County Warriors 9-5. They had their Military appreciation ceremony before the game and celebrated the local Little Leaguers after the game.
The ‘Cats fell behind 3-0 in the second inning. They immediately cut into the Warriors lead by scoring two runs in the bottom of the second. Tullahoma got three hits and took a hit by pitch to plate the two runs to make it 3-2. Their pitching picked up on the momentum created by the offense in the second and had a three up three down third. That momentum carried the offense in the third, as they added five runs to their total making the game 7-3.
The Wildcats started the third with a single by Andre Fulmer. Colton Emory smacked a single into right field that scored Fulmer from second. After picking up the second out of the inning, Jayron Morris and Ayre Kavanaugh drew back to back walks. Avery Smith was hit by a pitch in the next at-bat with the bases loaded. Smith received an RBI for taking the hit. Hunter Hogan then hit a double that scored two. The third runner scored on a throwing error by the Warriors right fielder. They added a run in both the fourth and the fifth giving them a comfortable 9-3 lead for the last two innings. Marion County scored two in the seventh and left two guys in scoring position as Cade Fanning shut the door on them.
Grayson Waller started the game for Tullahoma. He threw two innings and allowed four hits. Mason Bratcher relieved Waller. He pitched the next two innings. Bratcher only allowed one base runner on a walk and struck out three batters. Wade Collins came in for the fifth and sixth innings. He allowed zero runs on two hits. Fanning replaced Collins for the seventh and struck out two batters.
Hogan and Fulmer both had multiple hit games for the Wildcats. The team had just eight hits even though they scored nine runs. Hogan led the team with three hits.
Tullahoma plays at home Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Thursday’s game is at 6:30 p.m. The first pitch Friday is at 4 p.m. The game Saturday is slated to start at 10 a.m.