After five years without a taste of coffee, Coffee County defeated the Tullahoma Wildcats 35-14 to win the 97th annual Coffee Pot. This is the Wildcats first loss since November of 2020. The Red Raiders outscored the Wildcats during the second half to secure their victory. The Wildcats still lead the series 63-32-2.
The Raiders put up 14 points during the first quarter and held the Wildcats scoreless. Konor Heaton ran 15-yards into the end zone for the first touchdown of the night. Manny Gonzalez’s point after touchdown was successful. The Red Raiders led 7-0 with four minutes left in the first quarter. The Red Raiders put up another seven points when Cole Pippenger broke through the Wildcat defense for an 8-yard touchdown. Gonzalez’s PAT was good to finish the quarter. Coffee County led 14-0 going into the second quarter.
The Wildcats were able to put up seven points right before halftime. Jaxon Sheffield broke through the Raider’s line to cross the plane on the last play of the first half. Grant Chadwick’s PAT was successful. The Wildcats trail 14-7 going into the locker room.
The Wildcats were received start the second half. Nathan Delaughter made a 4-yard pass to Malik Grizzard. Delaughter then found Jalen Hill downfield for a 46-yard touchdown pass. Chadwick’s PAT was good to tie the game 14-14.
The Raiders answered back with a long possession. Pippenger rushed the ball to the 11-yard line. The Raider QB then looked to Jahlin Osborne who deflected the ball. Jaiden Foster caught the ball in the back of the end zone for another Raider touchdown. Gonzalez’s PAT attempt was successful and the Raiders led 21-14 with four minutes left in the third quarter.
The Coffee County defense was able to hold the Wildcats at their own 20 yard line. Chadwick’s punt went out of bounds at the Tullahoma 41-yard line. Pippenger found Heaton down field for a 38-yard touchdown pass. Gonzalez’s PAT put the Raiders ahead 28-14.
The Wildcat’s offense had been stopped once again. The Raiders took over at the 20-yard line with touchback from Chadwick
Pippenger found Travis Martin down field for a one-handed catch at the 2-yard line. Heaton rushed into the end zone for a Red Raider touchdown. Gonzalez put another point on the board for the Raiders to lead 35-14 with ten minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Red Raiders took back the Coffee Pot with a 35-14 victory and also raised the Great American Rivalry Series trophy. Cole Pippenger was named most valuable player of the game.
The Wildcats have their bye week during Labor Day weekend. The ‘Cats will get back on the gridiron on Sept. 9 on the road against the Marshall County Tigers.