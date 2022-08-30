After five years without a taste of coffee, Coffee County defeated the Tullahoma Wildcats 35-14 to win the 97th annual Coffee Pot. This is the Wildcats first loss since November of 2020. The Red Raiders outscored the Wildcats during the second half to secure their victory. The Wildcats still lead the series 63-32-2.

The Raiders put up 14 points during the first quarter and held the Wildcats scoreless. Konor Heaton ran 15-yards into the end zone for the first touchdown of the night. Manny Gonzalez’s point after touchdown was successful. The Red Raiders led 7-0 with four minutes left in the first quarter. The Red Raiders put up another seven points when Cole Pippenger broke through the Wildcat defense for an 8-yard touchdown. Gonzalez’s PAT was good to finish the quarter. Coffee County led 14-0 going into the second quarter.