The Winchester Ducks are gearing up for their second full season on the gridiron with the semi-pro football team holding open tryouts this Saturday.
“It offers a second chance for those who did not get to move on to the next level,” said Tom Robertson, noting several former Tullahoma Wildcats have strapped on the pads for the Ducks.
Robertson pointed the Ducks play in one of the most highly regarded semi-pro leagues and have their home games on the old Franklin County football field in Winchester. Robertson added that attendance to watch the games increased throughout the season last year as word got out about the league.
“We play on Saturdays and we have had some pretty good players, even some who have went up and played in the Arena League,” he noted, adding that any person 18 or over can try out for the team. “They just need to bring a pair of cleats to try out in.”
The Ducks finished last season strong, going 7-4 in the American Football Alliance, winning the North/South Bowl over the Connecticut Falcons in Brandywine, Maryland. They played for the national championship, winning the first round of the playoffs before getting eliminated.
Tryouts for the Ducks begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 17. Player registration fee is $30 and Robertson said they always try to find a place in the organization for those interested enough to show up for tryouts. The tryouts will be held at 1547 Phillip Fulmer Parkway #1503 in Winchester, known as the old Bass Club.