Shannon Reagan was recently named the 2019-20 J.D. Davis Award winner following her award-studded career as part of the Maryville College women’s soccer program. Reagan was a 2016 Tullahoma High School graduate.
MC’s J.D. Davis Award seeks to honor senior student-athletes who exhibit leadership, athletic ability, Christian values and academic achievement – all of which were characteristics of long-time coach, physical education director and Scots athlete J.D. Davis.
Each year, the college awards a male and female senior with the distinguished honor, as soccer senior Chris Fernandez was also named a J.D. Davis Award winner.
“Reflecting on my time at Maryville, I cannot express enough gratitude for the love and support I’ve been shown by my peers, my teammates, my parents, my coaches – just everyone,” Reagan said. “It truly has been incredible. The memories that I’ve been able to make and the love and support, they mean so much to me. I’ll always be grateful.”
Reagan was nominated alongside a pair of standout classmates. The other two nominees included, Kelley Wandell, a two-sport force on the volleyball and women’s basketball squads, as well as Christina White, a four-year starter for Scots softball were also nominated for the prestigious award.
Head Coach Pepe Fernandez praised Reagan for her time at MC.
“Shannon has every quality that the J.D. Davis Award represents,” the coach said. “She is a fantastic student and one of the most dynamic athletes in our history. She is a tremendous leader and a loyal teammate. Shannon is well known for her hard work and enthusiasm. She has made the soccer program and the college proud.”
During Reagan’s three-year stint as a Scot, the stellar forward made her presence known. She played in 56 career games, starting in 55 of those contests. Reagan boasted 45 career goals, 19 career assists and 206 career points, as she tallied 10 game-winning goals over her time. She earned five Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the Week bids, while taking home a trio of conference Player of the Week mentions in her career.
Reagan was a three-time USA South First Team Western Division honoree, while garnering USA South First Team Overall on a pair of occasions. She was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-South Atlantic Region team during 2017, before posting her most impressive season during her senior campaign.
Reagan was named the USA South Player of the Year during the 2019 season, after leading the conference in goals (21), assists (11) and points (53) for the year.
The senior standout led MC to its third consecutive USA South Western Division Regular Season title under her tutelage, while the squad went 22-0-1 over the past three seasons in USA South play.
Reagan boosted the Scots to a USA South Tournament crown in her senior season, while earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The senior’s work in the classroom and on the pitch collided in a big way, garnering her additional awards. Reagan was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District for the second season in a row during 2019-20, becoming a First Team selection during her senior campaign. She also was named to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-South Region First Team.
This five-time Dean’s List awardee was named First Team Academic All-American by CoSIDA, before becoming the first MC athlete to be named a CoSIDA Academic All-American Division III National Team Member of the Year.
She finished her career with another first, garnering the prestigious NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship. Reagan was one of just 126 student-athletes nationwide to receive the $10,000 award.
Academically, the senior holds a 3.96 GPA in Biology. She’s set to graduate in May, as she’ll be using her NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship to attend Trevecca Nazarene University to become a physician assistant.
In 2018-19, Reagan earned the Susan Allen Green Award for the most outstanding junior in the Biology major, before garnering the A. Randolf Shields Award in 2019-20 as the most outstanding senior in Biology.
“Maryville opened its arms to me when I transferred three years ago,” Reagan said. “It gave me a home away from home, and I will never forget all of the friendships and relationships that I’ve been able to make at Maryville. It really is a special place. So, as I get ready to graduate, Maryville, just know that I love you, and I’ll miss you. Go Scots!”
The J.D. Davis Award was established in 1979 by athletic staff in honor of J.D. Davis. Davis was a superior athlete on the Maryville College campus in the late 1920s, excelling in football, basketball and baseball. He received 12 varsity letters and numerous honors during his time at MC.
Following a short stint in professional baseball, Davis returned to his alma mater and began his career as a coach and teacher. He was a positive influence in the lives of hundreds of young people on the MC campus, as he coached football, wrestling and track. He also served as chairman of the physical education department, retiring in 1971 with more than 40 years of service.