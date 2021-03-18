Two former Tullahoma High School girls basketball players had stellar seasons on the court as Macey Bowman and Julia Duncan were both selected as their respective conference’s Freshman of the Year.
At Welch College in Nashville, Bowman lit it up her freshman season, despite the Lady Flames playing just 12 games during the 2020-21 season. During her first year, Bowman netted 14.7 points per contest and grabbed an average of 5.2 rebounds a game, and also dished out 2.3 assists.
Bowman was also a lockdown defender for Welch this past season. She continually harassed her opponents and averaged 3.8 steals during her freshman year.
That season-long performance didn’t go unnoticed by opposing teams. At the end of February, Bowman received the honor of being named the National Christian College Athletic Association Division II Mideast’s Freshman of the Year.
“I was so honored to be named Freshman of the Year for our conference just because I put in a lot of work this summer,” Bowman said. “It just really shows that hard work does pay off and I’m so excited for the next season to come.”
Heading into her first year at Welch, Bowman said he really felt prepared after playing at Tullahoma. She felt like her summer practices and conditioning under Lady Wildcat Head Coach Cody McMurtry aided her this past year.
“Honestly, Coach Mac’s conditioning and practices helped me prepare for college,” Bowman said. “So this summer I kept on working out and running and shooting every day. So it really did prepare me for when I got up to Welch.”
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Welch College women’s basketball team only had 12 games this past year. With only one senior on this season’s squad, Bowman said she can’t wait to see what the future holds for the Lady Flames program.
“We have a really young team. We only lost one senior, Kendall Ryan, who I will greatly miss,” Bowman said. “She was a role model on and off the court and in her spiritual life. We are hungry for more though. We only got to play 12 games this season and so we were just getting in our groove with a new team. So next season will be great.”
In Cleveland, Julia Duncan and Lee University put together a strong season that saw the Lady Flames earn a seat into the NCAA Division II National Tournament. Unfortunately Lee saw its season end with a 74-64 loss to Valdosta State in the opening round.
Prior to that matchup, the Lady Flames took second in the Gulf South Conference Tournament. Lee opened play with a 70-61 victory over West Alabama, before edging Valdosta State 74-71 in the semifinals. However, the Lady Flames fell in the championship contest to Union University 70-56.
Prior to the conference tournament, Duncan had received the honor of being named the Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Year. During the course of the regular season, Duncan had been named the GSC East Freshman of the Week six times, so receiving the regular-season award was necessarily a surprise, but she was still humbled by the honor.
“I think it really speaks a lot to my coaching staff for being able to trust me and being confident enough to give me the playing time that they allowed me to have,” Duncan said. “It also says a lot about my teammates. They never once doubted me even thought I was a freshman. We play in a very competitive conference and there are a bunch of good players and freshman in our conference. It’s an honor that the coaches of my team and the opposing teams thought this highly of me.”
In 18 games, Duncan averaged 16.5 points per contest, while additionally hauling in 4.5 rebounds per contest. The Lady Flames finished the 2020-21 season with an overall record of 15-8.
Like many other teams across the country, the Lee women’s basketball squad was forced to make sacrifices this past year due to the pandemic. Duncan said she’s proud of the way her team responded and performed with all of the obstacles.
“I thought this year we did really well as a team,” Duncan said. “We had to get COVID tested nearly 40 times over the course of the season. We had to keep our distance and put limits on our social life and our family time in order to just compete this year. It was definitely difficult from the aspect that we had to watch every move that we made.
“From eating in the cafeteria to going home on the weekend, we had to really be aware of what we were doing. I thought as a team we adjusted well to the circumstances that we were put in,” she added. “My coaches keep reiterating just how proud they are of us because we made the sacrifices that we were willing to make. I think that’s a testimony to how hard we work as a team and how committed we are to this program.”
Heading into her first season, Duncan said the toughest thing that she learned is the dedication it requires to be an NCAA athlete. She credits her teammates and coaches for helping her make the adjustment to the college game.
“It’s a whole different style of play and style of coaching,” Duncan said. “It’s really a full-time job,” Duncan said. “My main thing that I learned is that I really have to work for this. I can’t sit around and expect to have success and expect to be the best that I can be. I have to go out and work. Having teammates around me who genuinely want to get better and want everybody to be there best really helps.”
One good thing to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic is that the NCAA has granted athletes an extra year of eligibility. Because of that, Lee will only lose one player from this past year and Duncan said she can’t wait to see how the Lady Flames perform next year.
“I really think we can build on this great year that we had and be an ever better team than we had this past year,” Duncan said. “I’m so excited to see the steps that we can take. We also have three really talented freshmen who are coming in, so that will definitely help us.”