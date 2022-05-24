Both East Middle School and West Middle School showed out at the state level. Each school brought home hardware, and multiple runners set new personal records. Brindley Duncan even broke a state record during her 800 meter run.
Andrew Carmack started the day off for the middle schools. Carmack participated in the boys’ long jump and set a personal record of 18-2. The East Middle School Panthers placed seventh overall.
Addy Peterson represented West Middle in the Girls Discus throw, but came up short of a medal.
The West Lady Bobcats started off the running events with the 4x200 relay. Jossalyn Garcia, Genia Stephens, Lillian Villamar and Emerald Tilllman worked together to place seventh with a time of 1:58.60.
Tillman also placed fourth individually in the 400 meter dash setting a personal record of 1:03.42.
Brindley Duncan took on the 1600 meter run and placed second in setting a new personal record. Duncan had a time of 5:19.26 and was just behind Larkin Johnson by 3.19 seconds. Johnson now holds the state record.
Duncan has made a name for herself at East Middle School by breaking the school’s 800 meter record. Duncan broke the record with a time of 2:27 and was able to shave off another eight seconds to set a new state record at 2:26.67. She beat Johnson in the straight away to take first and set the new state record for the 800 meter run.
Katie Grace Nichols also competed in the girls 800 meter and placed sixth with a personal record time of 2:39.15.
Carmack finished off the day with his 200 meter dash. He placed seventh with a time of 25.05.