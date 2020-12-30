As one of the most dominant athletes to come through Tullahoma High School, it should be no surprise that Julia Duncan was selected this year’s Tullahoma News’ Female Athlete of the Year.
The athletes in contention for this award were nominated and voted on by the head coaches of all the sports at Tullahoma High School. Duncan was nearly unanimously selected for this honor. This is the third time that Duncan has received this award.
“It really truly does mean a lot to me, especially with me being out of a high school and in a whole new world,” Duncan said. “Just knowing that all of the coaches in Tullahoma thought that I was deserving of this award, it really does mean a lot to me. Tullahoma really is a special place. Even though I’m in Cleveland now, Tullahoma and the people there really hold a special place in my heart.”
During her senior year, Duncan led the Lady Wildcats to their deepest playoff run in the modern era. The Lady Wildcats concluded the 2019-20 in March by making it to the sectional round of the playoffs.
Tullahoma saw its year end there with a 72-64 loss at Bradley Central on March 7. The Lady Wildcats finished last season with an overall record of 25-10.
During her final season at Tullahoma, she totaled 688 points. Earlier in the year, she was honored for crossing the 2,000 career point threshold—making her the only player in school history to achieve that milestone. She achieved that goal in a 56-47 victory at Columbia Central and she finished her high school career netting over 2,300 points.
Duncan led the Lady Wildcats in scoring last year, netting 19.7 points per contest. The senior guard also averaged 3.9 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per contest and 2.1 steals a game.
Her performance on the court allowed her to gain some statewide recognition. She was selected to take part in the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee All-Star game and was named to the Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association All-State Team.
Despite all of the attention she garnered, Duncan said the thing that she remembers most about her senior year on the court is making history with her teammates.
“Before I moved to Tullahoma, the Tullahoma team before me had won very few games,” Duncan said. “What stands out to me the most about my time in Tullahoma was the fact that my group of seniors, we were able to totally turn a program around and be one of the best teams in Tullahoma High School history. I think that just says a lot on its own. Just being able accomplish those things with the teammates that I had around me that’s what will hold the biggest place in my heart and in my memories.”
In May, Duncan graduated from Tullahoma High School. Before all was said and done, she additionally signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Lee University in Cleveland.
As a freshman, Duncan is currently starting for the Lady Flames. Last season, Lee finished with a 26-4 record and claimed the Gulf South Conference Regular-Season Title and earned the top seed in the South Region.
Before the regular season got started, Duncan was ready for the 2020-21 campaign to get underway. Since moving to Cleveland though, she learned that being an athlete in high school is similar to having a full-time job.
“If I’m not doing school work, or eating, I’m at the arena doing something over there,” Duncan said. “It definitely takes up a bunch of time, but it’s super worth it. I see the work paying off on the court. I’m paying attention to more details than I would have ever thought about in high school.
“Like for instance, free-throw box-outs. If you missed that in high school, you could probably get away with that. Here at Lee, it’s totally different. If you don’t do the little things, you can really pay for it. I’m learning to pay attention to every little detail. That’s been my biggest adjustment is paying attention to the little things.
Through three games, the Lady Flames are 2-1 and are most recently coming off of a loss on Saturday, falling at home to Valdosta State 80-76. Through three games, Duncan is averaging 10.7 points per contest.
Lee returns to the floor on Jan. 2 with a game at the University of Montevallo. Tipoff of the contest is scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern Time.