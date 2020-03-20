After helping lead the Tullahoma girls’ basketball team to its deepest playoff run in school history, Julia Duncan added an accolade, as she was named to the TN Report All-State Team on Monday.
The Lady Wildcats made it to the sectional round of the playoffs this past year, before seeing its season end with a 72-64 loss at Bradley Central on March 7. Tullahoma finished the 2019-20 season with an overall record of 25-10.
Duncan led the Lady Wildcats in scoring, netting 19.7 points per game. The senior guard also averaged 3.9 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per contest and 2.1 steals per game.
During her final season at Tullahoma, she put up 688 points. Earlier this year, she was honored for crossing the 2,000-point career threshold – the only player in school history to achieve that milestone. She achieved that milestone, when the Lady Wildcats picked up a 56-47 win at Columbia on Jan. 14.
“It’s very special to me just because 1,000 was always my goal as a kid,” Duncan said at the time. “Getting to 2,000 was something that I had never really considered until I got to high school. It’s super cool and really a good accomplishment for me.”
In late February, Duncan received her first postseason honor as she was named to the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee All-Star Game. This year’s BCAT All-Star Game was slated to feature a two-game series featuring teams from Memphis, West, Middle and East Tennessee on March 28. However, due to COVID-19 (Corona) virus concerns that game has been cancelled.
Duncan’s stellar year actually started back in August on the soccer field. In September, she set a new school record for most career goals and finished her senior season with 92 goals, breaking Jessica Kyle’s 2002 mark of 76.
Before soccer season concluded, Duncan was also able to set a new school record for most goals in a season with 37. That mark broke a record of 36 which once again had been set by Kyle in 2002.
The performance on the soccer field allowed her to be selected to the Tennessee High School Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game in November. In January, she was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Class AA Soccer Team.
While basketball fans are drawn to the offensive numbers that Duncan put up this season, THS Head Coach Cody McMurtry said her defensive effort was a big key for Tullahoma. He believes that Duncan carried that soccer knowledge onto the basketball court.
“On the defensive end, she averages nearly two steals a game and her deflections are nearly three-and-a-half per game,” McMurtry said. “She’s such a great help-side defender and is great about reading and reacting to steals. I really think that just comes from her knowing the game and some of it has to do with her soccer background in being able to read angles really well.”
After finishing third in the District 8-AAA regular season standings, Tullahoma was the district tournament runner-up. The Lady Wildcats went on to beat Riverdale and Oakland in the Region 4-AAA Tournament, assuring themselves a spot into sectionals. Tullahoma finished as the region tournament runner-up.