Tullahoma senior Julia Duncan added another accolade to her collection on Tuesday, after she was named to the Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association Class AAA All-State Girls Team.
During her final season at Tullahoma, Duncan helped anchor the Lady Wildcats to a 25-10 record and their longest postseason run in program history. Tullahoma advanced to the section round of the playoffs this past year, before seeing its season end with a 72-64 loss at Bradley Central on March 7. Tullahoma finished the 2019-20 campaign with an overall record of 25-10.
Duncan led the Lady Wildcats in scoring this past year, netting 19.7 points per game. The senior guard also averaged 3.9 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per contest and 2.1 steals per game.
Her senior year, Duncan totaled 688 points. Earlier this year, she was honored for crossing the 2,000 career point threshold – making her the only player in school history to achieve that milestone. She achieved that goal in a 56-47 victory at Columbia Central on Jan. 14.
In late February, Duncan received her first postseason honor as she was named to the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee All-Star Game. This year’s BCAT All-Star Game was slated to feature a two-game series featuring teams from Memphis, West, Middle and East Tennessee on March 28. However, due to COVID-19 (Corona) virus concerns that game has been cancelled. On March 16, she had been named to the TN Report Class AAA All-State Team.
On April 1, it was announced that Duncan was selected to The Tennessean’s All-Midstate Team. The senior guard was a second-team member to the squad.
A day later, Lee University officially announced that Duncan had signed with the school and would be taking her talents to Cleveland. This past season, the Lady Flames finished with a 26-4 record, claimed the Gulf South Conference Regular-Season Title and earned the top seed in the South Region.
Duncan’s stellar senior year actually started back in August on the soccer field. In September, she set a new school record for most career goals and finished her senior season with 92 goals, breaking Jessica Kyle’s 2002 mark of 76.
Before soccer season concluded, Duncan was also able to set a new school record for most goals in a season with 37. That mark broke a record of 36 which once again had been set by Kyle in 2002.
The performance on the soccer field allowed her to be selected to the Tennessee High School Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game in November. In January, she was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Class AA Soccer Team.