Julia Duncan put together a solid collegiate debut Monday and the Lee University women’s basketball team dominated in an 80-58 home win over the West Florida.
Duncan, a 2020 Tullahoma High School graduate, netted 12 points in first game for the Lady Flames. Duncan added five assists, four rebounds and had a pair of steals in the start.
After missing her first two shot attempts, the third opportunity went down for Duncan as she scored with 5:50 remaining in the first quarter. Minutes later, she knocked down her first 3-point opportunity and finished the opening period with five points.
Duncan connected on 36 percent of her shots, making five of her 14 field goals attempts. She hit 50 percent of her 3-point opportunities, going two-of-four from behind the arc.
As a team, Lee shot 49 percent from the field, making 30 of their 61 opportunities. The Lady Flames also hit 46 percent of their 3-point opportunities, knocking down 11 of their 24 chances.
On the defensive side of the ball, Lee held West Florida to a field goal percentage of 31 percent. West Florida only connected on 56 percent of their free-throw opportunities, making 15 of their 27 chances.
“Overall, I was pleased with the effort of the entire team today,” said Lee Head Coach Marty Rowe in his postgame press conference. “We have waited a long time for this day and our girls were excited about the opportunity to play. We will watch the film tonight and then go back to work tomorrow as we get ready for a game at Shorter on Wednesday.”
That matchup at Shorter University on Wednesday is Lee’s next scheduled contest. Tipoff is slated to take place at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. The Lady Flames (1-0) will then return home on Saturday to face Valdosta State University at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.
Following the conclusion of that game, Lee will then head to the University of Montevallo for a pair of contests on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3. The Lady Flames will play their first contest on Jan. 2 at 5 p.m., before turning around and playing at 3 p.m. on Jan. 3.