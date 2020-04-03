Despite being away from the court, Tullahoma senior Julia Duncan has continued to make headlines, as she received another postseason honor before officially signing her letter of intent to continue her basketball career in college.
On Wednesday morning, it was announced that Duncan was selected to The Tennessean’s All-Midstate Team. The senior guard was a second-team member to the squad.
A day later, Lee University officially announced that Duncan had signed with the school and would be taking her talents to Cleveland. This past season, the Lady Flames finished with a 26-4 record, claimed the Gulf South Conference Regular-Season Title and earned the top seed in the South Region.
In the same press release, Lee University also announced on Thursday that Ally Welfel and Addi Smith had also signed their letter of intents to join the Lady Flames. Welfel hails from Goodpasture Christian School and averaged 16.3 points per game, while adding 6.9 rebounds per contest. Smith is from Bishop Guertin High School in New Hampshire and finished her career with 700 career points, and finished her career with a 72-2 overall record.
“We’re excited to add these three to the core group we return next season, they all come from very successful high school programs which will be so important to their transition to college basketball,” said Lee Women’s Coach Marty Rowe. “Individually they possess so many great qualities but collectively we feel they’re exactly what we were looking for adding to our 2020 roster.”
During her final season at Tullahoma, Duncan helped anchor the Lady Wildcats to a 25-10 record and their longest postseason run in program history. Tullahoma advanced to the section round of the playoffs this past year, before seeing its season end with a 72-64 loss at Bradley Central on March 7. Tullahoma finished the 2019-20 campaign with an overall record of 25-10.
Duncan led the Lady Wildcats in scoring this past year, netting 19.7 points per game. The senior guard also averaged 3.9 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per contest and 2.1 steals per game.
During her final season at Tullahoma she totalled 688 points. Earlier this year, she was honored for crossing the 2,000 career point threshold – making her the only player in school history to achieve that milestone. She achieved that goal in a 56-47 victory at Columbia Central on Jan. 14.
In late February, Duncan received her first postseason honor as she was named to the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee All-Star Game. This year’s BCAT All-Star Game was slated to feature a two-game series featuring teams from Memphis, West, Middle and East Tennessee on March 28. However, due to COVID-19 (Corona) virus concerns that game has been cancelled. On March 16, she had been named to the TN Report Class AAA All-State Team.
Duncan’s stellar year actually started back in August on the soccer field. In September, she set a new school record for most career goals and finished her senior season with 92 goals, breaking Jessica Kyle’s 2002 mark of 76.
Before soccer season concluded, Duncan was also able to set a new school record for most goals in a season with 37. That mark broke a record of 36 which once again had been set by Kyle in 2002.
The performance on the soccer field allowed her to be selected to the Tennessee High School Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game in November. In January, she was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Class AA Soccer Team.