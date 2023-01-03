The East Middle School Panthers fell to the Shelbyville Eagles 46-18. Stephen Bobo led the Eagle to victory with 13 points.
The Eagles took a five point lead in the first quarter. Jonathan Betzeburger drained two 3-pointers. Bobo drove to the basket twice and made one shot from the free throw line.
Jevon Lee tacked on one point from the line.
The Panthers chalked up seven points in the first quarter. Maddox Muse had two shots on the block. Alex Miller drove to the basket for two points. Noah Jones tacked on one point at the free throw line. The Panthers trailed 11-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles added 16 points to their lead in the second quarter. Lee added six points to the board with shots in the paint. Torrion Mathis drained a 3-pointer then made two shots from the foul line. Betzelburger drained another 3-pointer. Tommie Cannon tacked on two points to finish off the first half.
The Panthers were held to four points in the second quarter. Alex Miller and Noah Jones both had one shot in the box for two points. East fell behind Shelbyville 28-11 at halftime.
The Eagles cooled down in the third quarter, only adding eight points to their side of the board. Lee drove to the basket twice. Betzelburger tacked on two points. Bobo drained two shots from the line.
Alex Miller scored the only points for the Panthers. Miller drained three free throws, then drove to the basket for two points. The Eagles led the Panthers 36-16 going into the final quarter.
The Eagles added 10 points to their lead in the final quarter. Evan Goodrick and Elijah Derryberry both drained a 3-pointer. Lee and Cannon both drove to the basket for two points.
The Panthers were held to just two points in the fourth quarter. Beaux Saunders had a shot on the block for two points. The Eagles shut down the Panthers with a final score of 46-18.
The East Middle School Panthers will take to the court on Thursday, Jan. 5 for eighth grade night. The recognition ceremony will take place prior to the tipoff of the girls’ game. Tipoff for the boys’ game will follow the conclusion of the girls’ competition.