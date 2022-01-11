The Harris Eagles defeated the East Middle School Panthers 41-30 this past week. The Panthers were neck-and-neck with the Eagles through the first quarter, but trailed for the rest of the game.
The Panthers stayed even with the Eagles through the opening minutes of the contest. Sam Bobo drained a 3-pointer to start the game for the Panthers. He made his way to the basket for two more points before Andrew Carmack took to the line and made two free throws for the Panthers. Jordan Taylor floated the ball into the basket for two more. The Panthers and Eagles were tied 9-9 at the end of the first period.
However, the momentum shifted during the second stanza as the Panthers were held to just two points during the period. Eli Martinez charged to the basket for his squad’s only field goal of the quarter. The Panthers fell behind the Eagles 16-11 at halftime.
East’s offensive woes returned with them from the locker room as the Eagles halted the Panthers once again during the third quarter. Carmack was the only Panther to reach the basket during the quarter as he was the only Panther to mark the board during the third.
The scoring returned too little too late for the Panthers in the fourth as rallied to score 17 points. Sam Bobo stepped back behind the line to shoot for three points. Carmack worked his way to the basket for four points. Alex Bobo and Eli Martinez chalked up two points each. Austin Tinnon and Jordan Taylor both had three point plays in the paint. However, the damage was done as East was not able to dig themselves out of the hole they dug during their shooting drought in the second and third quarters.
East will travel to South Middle School to take on the Trojan Thursday, Jan.13.