The Tullahoma Wildcats fell to the Shelbyville Central Golden Eagles 58-53 after the Eagles gained a five point lead in the final minute to take the victory.
The Wildcats started the game off slow only scoring nine points in the first quarter. Keegan Taylor and Grant Chadwick chalked up two points. Jaiden Sanchez drained two shots from the line. Khani Johnson popped a 3-pointer.
The Eagles scored almost a third of their points in the first half. Shelbyville drained four 3-pointers to help them take the lead in the first quarter. Joe Harris hit two shots from behind the arc. Kyler Trice and Terrence Johnson both made one 3-pointer each. Johnson dropped another three points with a drive to the basket and a shot at the line. Zyon Bonner tacked on four points. The Eagles led 21-9 at the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats were able to get into double digits in the second quarter scoring 10 points. Deandre Jenkins chalked up six points in the paint. Chadwick and Sanchez both drove to the basket for two points.
The Eagles kept their lead scoring then points also during the second quarter. Mari Draper and Trice both put in shots behind the 3-point line. Bonner and Johnson both drove the basket for two. The Eagles led 31-19 at halftime.
The Wildcats kicked things into gear during the second half. Tullahoma made it a close game in the third quarter. Johnson chalked up eight points. Jenkins tacked on four points. Austin Tinnon worked in the paint for two points. Ethan Hargrove and Sanchez both added one point from the free throw line.
The Eagles slowed their roll in the third quarter. Trice added another six points from behind the three point line. Johnson drove to the basket for two. Shelbyville led by just four points at the end of the quarter.
The Wildcats trailed 39-35 going into the final frame and were not going down without a fight. Deandre Jenkins added four points to start the quarter. Johnson tacked on three points with a drive to the basket and a shot from the line. Chadwick and Sanchez drove to the basket for two each. With two minutes left on the clock, the Wildcats tied the game up at 46. Hargrove drove to the basket for two-plus-one at the line to take a 49-46 lead.
Harris answered back for the Eagles, draining two 3-pointers to take a 54-49 lead. Isah Alexander tacked on two points to the Eagles lead. With just seconds left, the Wildcats trailed 56-49.
Jenkins drove to the basket for two points. Sanchez drove to the basket for another two points. The Eagles drained the clock to prevent the Wildcats from having another possession and took a 56-53 victory.
The Wildcats were set to travel to their cross-county rivals the Coffee County Red Raiders Friday, Dec. 2. Results of this contest were unavailable at press time. Check the Wednesday edition of the Tullahoma News for the full recap.