The Tullahoma Wildcats fell to the Shelbyville Central Golden Eagles 58-53 after the Eagles gained a five point lead in the final minute to take the victory.

The Wildcats started the game off slow only scoring nine points in the first quarter. Keegan Taylor and Grant Chadwick chalked up two points. Jaiden Sanchez drained two shots from the line. Khani Johnson popped a 3-pointer.