The Tullahoma Middle School Football team wrapped up their season on the road against Harris Middle School in Shelbyville this week, falling short against one of the area’s best programs as the Golden Eagles clawed their way to a 50-20 victory over the ‘Cats.
The Tullahoma Wildcats finished off their regular season 2-4 overall. The Wildcats were able to fight their way to wins over Warren County and South Middle schools.
The ‘Cats started off Tuesday night’s game by keeping up with the Eagles. The Harris Eagles scored first and added a two-point conversation to open up with an 8-0 advantage. Wildcat quarterback Lucas Reed and his offense answered back in short order with a throw by Reed to the end zone, Alex Bobo got the Wildcats on the board with a TD reception. Chase Dodson then caught a pass from Reed for the two-point conversion to tie up the game 8-8. The Eagles were able to score again before the first quarter was over.
Sam Bobo was able to return to the end zone before the half. The Wildcats came up short of the two-point conversion leaving the Wildcats with 14 points.
Running back Micah Winton pushed his way into the end zone to score the last Wildcat touchdown of the night for the ‘Cats during the second half.