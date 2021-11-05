The West Middle School Bobcats could not keep up with the Harris Middle School Eagles, falling 38-28 in a game that was controlled by the Eagles from the tip.
The Eagles held the Bobcats scoreless for the first four minutes of play while Harris was able to score 14 points before the Bobcats put their first point on the board.
Taeshawn Shelton had four points to start the game off strong for the Eagles. Javon Lee put up another two points with a shot for the Eagles. Shelton followed him up with a layup to add another two points to put the Eagles ahead 7-0. Lee added another three points from the charity stripe. Billy Brown put another two points on the board for the Eagles. Shelton put up a shot in the paint for another two points to put the Eagles ahead 14-0.
The Bobcats were finally able to put a couple points on the board. Lukas Taylor-Rodriguez drained a three pointer to put the Bobcats on the board. Jayden Thompson put the ball in the basket for another two points.
Lee stole the ball and put it in the basket for another two points for the Eagles. Thompson ended the first quarter with a foul shot. The Eagles led the Bobcats 16-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Bobcats found their offense and were able to put up nine points to start the second quarter. Jeremy Adkinson made an and-1 for the Bobcats. Thompson added another two with a shot in the paint. Adkinson drained a
jumper. Addian May put two foul shots on the board to make it a one point game as the Bobcats mounted a furious comeback after their dry start. The Eagles still lead 16-15.
Shelton put up another four points for the Eagles. Thompson answered back with two foul shots and a block shot to end the first half. The Eagles clung to a slim 20-19 lead at halftime.
The Eagles defense stiffened coming out of the locker room as they were able to hold the Bobcats to only two points scored in the third quarter. Shelton put up a layup for two points to start the second half. Billy Brown drained a three pointer to increase the Eagles lead. Tommy Cannon added another two points for the Harris Eagles. Shelton added another two points to give his squad a ten point lead before the Bobcats were finally able to score.
Taylor-Rodriguez added one point with a foul shot with three minutes left in the third quarter to stem the Harris scoring run. The Eagles added another six points on the Bobcats. Zion Jeffrey put up one point for the Bobcats. Jonathan Betzelburger ended the quarter with two free throws. The Eagle were dominating over the Bobcats 37-21 going into the final stanza.
Jayden Thompson started off the fourth half with two jump shots to add four points for the Bobcats. Billy Brown drained a free throw for the Eagles for the only point tallied by Harris during the fourth quarter. Jeffrey put up one point for the Bobcats. Elijah Alexander added two points off of a rebound to end the game. The Eagles beat the Bobcats 38-28.
The West Middle School Basketball teams were set to host Warren County Nov. 4. Results of this contest were unavailable at press time.