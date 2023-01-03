The Shelbyville Eaglettes topped the East Lady Panthers 36-28. The Eaglettes took a lead in the first quarter and held the Lady Panthers to single digits until the second half to secure their lead.
The Eaglettes were led to victory by Morgan Pridmore who had 17 points Monday night. Pridmore had four points in the paint to start the game off. Janiya Leslie had five points with a shot from behind the arc in the first quarter. Jada Berry tacked on one point for the Eaglettes to take the lead.
The Lady Panthers were held to four points in the first quarter. Brindley Duncan drove to the basket for two points. Aaliyah Morris had a shot under the basket for the other two points. The Lady Panthers trailed 10-4 at the end of the first quarter.
The Eaglettes added 11 points to their lead in the second quarter. Leslie, Berry and Pridmore had two points each. Olivia Blackburn drained a 3-pointer. Sandra Lopez tacked on two points in the paint.
Duncan was the only Lady Panther to score in the second quarter. She drove to the basket for two points, then drained a 3-pointer. At halftime, the Lady Panthers were still in single digits. Shelbyville led 21-9.
The Eaglettes kept their lead in the third quarter, adding another eight points to the board. Pridmore drove to the basket for two points, then drained two shots from the free throw line. Leslie and Blackburn had shots in the paint for two points each. The Eaglettes had a towering 18 point lead at the end of the third quarter
Morris had a shot in the paint for the Lady Panthers in the third quarter. The Lady Panthers trailed the Eaglettes 29-11.
The Lady Panthers made a comeback effort in the final quarter and scored 17 points. Harper McShea led this effort with seven points. She drove to the basket twice for four points, then drained three free throws. Duncan was right behind McShea with six points in the quarter. Duncan drained a 3-pointer, then drove to the basket for two and one from the line. Ja’Nya Wilson made her mark from the free throw line going 4-for-4 in the fourth quarter.
Due to Pridmore’s seven points in the fourth quarter, the Eaglettes took home the 36-28 victory.
The Lady Panthers will take the court again on Thursday, Jan. 5 for eighth grade night against the South Lady Trojans. The eighth grade night ceremony will take place prior to tipoff. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at East Middle School.