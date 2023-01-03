The Shelbyville Eaglettes topped the East Lady Panthers 36-28. The Eaglettes took a lead in the first quarter and held the Lady Panthers to single digits until the second half to secure their lead.

The Eaglettes were led to victory by Morgan Pridmore who had 17 points Monday night. Pridmore had four points in the paint to start the game off. Janiya Leslie had five points with a shot from behind the arc in the first quarter. Jada Berry tacked on one point for the Eaglettes to take the lead.