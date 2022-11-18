Tullahoma’s middle schools dove into season Tuesday night with a three-way meet with Fayetteville City and Lincoln County. Both East and West dominated during the meet. West topped East for first place by one point.
West Middle School’s 200 medley relay team started the night off taking first place. Jessica Jones, Samantha Johnson, Hallie Tipps and Mary Murray combined for a time of 2:19.66. East came in right behind with second place. Jenna Gill, Jacy Kate Murray, Ella Farmer and Ella Bennett combined for a time of 2:35.15.
Ella Farmer (East) then participated in the girls 200 yard freestyle. Farmer took second with a time of 2:13.99.
The boys dominated throughout the night. Ethan Brotemarkle, who is part of the Tullahoma Middle School Homeschool team, placed first in the boys 200 yard freestyle. Brotemarkle finished with a time of 2:04.61. Will Nelson (West) placed second with a time of 2:25.47. Ben Teal (East) placed third with a time of 2:48.14.
Hallie Tipps (West) placed first in the girls’ 200 yard individual medley. Tipps finished with a time of 2:47.98. Johnson (West) followed her in with a time of 3:05.43. Ella Bennett (East) placed third with a time of 3:29.72.
The East dominated the 50 yard freestyle with four swimmers placing in the top ten. West had three place in the top ten. Jacy Kate Murray (East) placed first with a time of 28.51. Jones (West) placed second with a time of 29.72. Jenna Gill (East) finished fourth with a time of 34.07. Sophie Farmer (East) followed her with a time of 35.18. Elina Spector (West) placed seventh with a time of 35.29. Lexi Brown (East) finished ninth with a time of 36.40. Skye Lee (West) finished tenth with a time of 41.38. Carly Sienbenberg (East) finished with a time of 41.82. Macy Holt (West) and Averelle Brown (East) followed into 12th and 13th.
Nathan Miller (West) finished second in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 42.03. Brayton Arant (West) finished third with a time of 47.79.
Tipps (West) placed second in the girls’ 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:23.58.
Ethan Brotemarkle (Homeschool) placed first in the boys’ 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:02.49.
Ella Farmer (East) took first in the girls’ 100 yard freestyle with a time of 1:04.65. Jessica Jones (West) finished second with a time of 1:05.18. Mary Murray (West) placed third finishing with a time of 1:13.31. Jenna Gill (East) placed fifth with a time of 1:17.15. Ella Bennett (East) came in right behind Gill with a time of 1:18.46. Elina Spector (West) placed seventh with a time of 1:20.26. Carly Seinbenberg (East) placed tenth with a time of 1:38.45.
Brayton Arant (West) placed fourth with a time of 1:52.89 in the boys’ 100 yard freestyle.
Jessica Jones, Samantha Johnson, Mary Murray and Hallie Tipps combined for West’s time of 2:02.13 in the 200 yard freestyle. Ella Farmer, Ella Bennett, Jenna Gill and Jacy Kate Murray came in second with a time of 2:08.29 for East Middle School.
Mary Murray (West) placed second in the girls’ 100 yard backstroke. Averelle Brown (East) placed fourth with a time of 1:59.72.
Nathan Miller (West) placed second in the boys’ 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:48.93.
Jacy Kate Murray (East) took first in the girls’ 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:28.52. Samantha Johnson (West) placed second with a time of 1:35.95. Skye Lee (West) placed third with a time of 1:49.12. Ella Farmer (East) placed fourth with a time of 2:00.64.
Ben Teal (East) took first in the boys 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:36.73. Nathan Miller (West) finished second with a time of 1:48.93.
The East Middle School girls’ 400 yard freestyle relay team finished off the night with a time of 6:13.85.
The West Bobcats ended the event with 18 team points and the East Panthers ended the event with 17 points.
The middle school teams will hit the water again against Shelbyville on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at D.W. Wilson Community Center.