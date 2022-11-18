Hallie Tipps

 Erin Douglas photo

Tullahoma’s middle schools dove into season Tuesday night with a three-way meet with Fayetteville City and Lincoln County. Both East and West dominated during the meet. West topped East for first place by one point.

West Middle School’s 200 medley relay team started the night off taking first place. Jessica Jones, Samantha Johnson, Hallie Tipps and Mary Murray combined for a time of 2:19.66. East came in right behind with second place. Jenna Gill, Jacy Kate Murray, Ella Farmer and Ella Bennett combined for a time of 2:35.15.