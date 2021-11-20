The East Middle School Panthers downed the Harris Middle School Eagles Thursday, taking a 48-27 victory after leading from the tip.
The Panthers started off the game strong with a whopping 15 points in the first quarter while holding Harris to a single bucket. Andrew Carmack put up 10 points during Thursday’s game. Carmack, Sam Bobo and Jordan Taylor all had two points in the first quarter. Alex Bobo added five to the scoreboard for the Panthers. Austin Tinnon contributed four points to give the Panthers an early commanding lead. The Panthers led the Eagles 15-2 going into the second quarter.
The Panthers held the Eagles to just three points, all from free throws, during the second quarter. The Panthers were relentless, scoring another 11 points before halftime.
Carmack added four points to the board. Alex Bobo, Eli Martinez and Taylor all had two each. Austin Tinnon topped it off with a free throw point. The Eagles trailed the Panthers 26-5 going into the locker room at intermission.
Harris picked up the pace after halftime. The Eagles bucketed 13 points in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to dig out of their early hole. Sam Bobo drained a three during the third quarter, and Taylor and Carmack both added two points. Martinez registered one point with a free throw and another two with a shot in the paint. The Panthers dominated the game 36-18 heading into the fourth quarter.
East sealed the deal during the last quarter, adding another 12 points. The Eagles scored 9 points in the final frame but were only able to scratch their deficit. Sam Bobo, Xander Pogue and Alex Bobo all chalked up two points in the closing stanza. Taylor, Martinez and Carmack all added another two to keep the lead. The Panthers trounced the Eagles 48-27.
The Panthers were set to take on the West Middle School Bobcats Thursday, Nov. 18. Results of this game were unavailable at press time.