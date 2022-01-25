The East Middle School Panthers are CTC champions and are looking for the Area title tonight after tearing through the field on the way to the conference crown.
The boys from East began their march to the title by dispatching cross-town rival West by a score of 32-26 to open the CTC tournament held at South Middle School in Cowan this past week. They punched their ticket to the championship game by nipping North 46-40.
The finals saw East play Warren County Middle School for all the marbles in a game that was pretty well over by the end of the opening frame.
The Panthers came out hot, burying four 3-pointers in the first, two of those coming from the hot hand of Alex Bobo who led his squad with 10 points on the night. Luke Simpson was the only Warren County Pioneer to score in the first period as he also buried a pair from beyond the arc to keep his team in shouting distance 16-6 at the end of one.
While neither team was an offensive dynamo in the second, the Panthers were still able to improve on their lead, outscoring the Pioneers 7-3 to widen their lead to 23-6 going into the locker room.
Any hopes the Pioneers may have harbored during the break of a comeback were dashed quickly as East came out hot with Alex and Sam Bobo both hitting long-rangers while Andrew Carmack added a pair of field goals as the Panthers had an 18-point third. Meanwhile, Carter Simpson was the only Pioneer to hit a field goal during the stanza, leaving them looking up at a 41-9 deficit going into the final frame.
The fourth proved to be mop up duty for East as the Panthers cruised to victory and the CTC title. However, there was no time to bask in their success as they were immediately on to the Area championships. They won their opening game over Battle Creek, sending them on to the title game at Central Magnet Middle School where they were to face E.O. Coffman last night. Results of the game were not available at press time.