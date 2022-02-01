The East Middle School Panthers continued their trek to the state playoffs with a win over the Burns Bobcats 35-33 in the second round of the section 2AA sectional tournament.
The Panthers trailed the entire game, but Jordan Taylor, Andrew Carmack, Alex Bobo were able to make three last minute shots to tie the game and then take the lead.
The Panthers trailed 9-4 during the first quarter. Carmack and Taylor both worked into the paint for two points.
Bobo, Eli Martinez and Carmack all drove to the basket for two points. Austin Tinnon worked on the block and chalked up four points for the Panthers. The Panthers were behind 16-14 as the teams hit the locker rooms.
The Panthers kept close with the Bobcats. Carmack chalked up seven points during the third quarter. He slashed through the paint for four points. He was fouled for a three point play. Tinnon chalked up four more points on the block. The Panthers still trailed by two points going into the final period.
The Panthers were back and forth with the Bobcats during the fourth quarter. Carmack chalked up two. Tinnon pushed to the basket for four more points. The Bobcats were down 31-33. However, facing elimination from the tournament, Taylor flew down the court and lofted the ball into the basket for two points to tie the game 31-31.
Carmack then drove to the basket for two points to put the Panthers in the lead 33-31. The Bobcats scored two points to tie the game again. Bobo then dropped the hammer from deep the corner to win the game, 35-33.
The Panthers advanced to the sectional semi-final with the win. The Panthers will take on the Fairview Falcons Friday, Feb. 4 at Lawrence County High School.