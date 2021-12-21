The Lady Panthers suffered an enormous loss to the Coffee County Lady Raiders as they were trounced on eighth grade night 44-11.
The Lady Panthers were held scoreless by the Lady Raiders throughout the entire first half. McLayne Bobo drained a pair of 3-pointers for the Lady Panthers during the third quarter to account for more than half of her team’s scoring on the night.
Anzley Claire Holloway chalked up two points for the Lady Panthers during the final quarter of the game. Brindley Duncan made a 3-point shot to close out the contest.
The Lady Panthers will take on the Harris Middle School Eaglettes Jan. 3 to kick off the New Year.