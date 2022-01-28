The East Middle School Panthers dominated both the Area 9 tournament and the CTC tournament and are now on play for the region champions.
The Panthers advanced to regionals after they defeated Battle Creek Middle 34-22 Saturday afternoon to secure a spot in the championship matchup. They then defeated E. O. Coffman 43-31 to earn the Area 9 title.
Andrew Carmack and Jordan Taylor led the team to their victory. Carmack had a total of 15 points, and Taylor had 14.
The East Panthers doubled the E.O. Coffman Panthers in the first quarter. Taylor started off the game with a 3-pointer. Eli Martinez and Austin Tinnon worked in the paint to chalk up two points. Carmack tallied six points in the paint and had a three point play to chalk up seven points total in the first period. East led 14-7 going into the second period.
East was able to keep their lead through the first half. Taylor worked around the arch and splashed another 3-pointer. Noah Jones worked on the block for two points. Beaux Saunders was fouled and took to the line for one point. The E. O. Coffman Panthers trailed East by three points at halftime.
The East Panthers lost their lead in the third as they suffered through a seven point period. Tinnon worked in the paint to put up two points. He took to the line for one more point. Carmack drove to the basket for four points, the offensive swoon allowing E. O. Coffman to take the lead 28-27 going into the final quarter.
East was able to gain their leverage again with a huge 16 point fourth. Taylor had an eight point showing in the final frame to help the Panthers take the lead. He drained 3-pointer, then topped it off with a jumper in the paint. Taylor took to the line and chalked up three more points. Carmack worked to the basket and got fouled. He added two points to the scoreboard from the charity stripe. He drove into the paint for two more. Austin Tinnon was fouled in the paint on a pair of occasions and drained all four of his free throws. East held their opponents to just three points during the fourth quarter.
The East Panthers will travel to Lawrence County for the next round of the state tournament.