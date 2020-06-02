After having previously committed to play softball in college, Jessica Edde made things official last Wednesday, signing her letter of intent to continue her softball career at Wallace State in Hanceville, Alabama.
For Edde, once she visited Wallace State, she knew that’s where she wanted to be. She hasn’t quite decided a major yet, although she said she is considering nursing or occupational therapy.
“Everything was so special,” Edde said. “The coaches made sure I felt at home. Also, all of the girls are super close and it is just something I want to be a part of.”
The Tullahoma High School senior was a four-year starter for the Lady Wildcats. According to Tullahoma Head Coach Gary Barfield, Edde is one of the best players to come through the Lady Wildcats’ program.
“Even with the cancellation of this season, she’s probably played close to 100 games at the varsity level,” Barfield said. “She started as soon as she got to us as a freshman. She’s had an incredible career and is one of the best to ever play here. We’ve had a bunch of really good players and she’s right up there at the top. I really think that after her two years at Wallace, she’s going to be a Division I signee without a doubt and possibly a power five signee.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled spring sports at all levels, the Tullahoma softball team was able to play two games, winning both of them. In those two contests, Edde batted .429 from the plate, collecting three hits in her seven at-bats. Included in those hits, was a double and two RBI.
That start to the season is even more impressive due to the fact that Edde joined her softball teammates late, due to a run by the Lady Wildcats’ basketball squad. While playing softball at Tullahoma for all four seasons, Edde was also a member of the Lady Wildcats basketball team.
On the basketball court, the THS girls’ basketball team made history with its deepest playoff run in modern school history. The Lady Wildcats advanced to the sectional round of the playoffs, before losing 72-64 at Bradley Central on March 7. Two days later, Edde was on the softball field, starting in her team’s 9-1 season-opening win at Columbia Central.
“I would not have wanted to end my basketball career any other way,” Edde said. “Everything about the end of the season will forever hold a place in my mind. The moment that will forever stand out is when we played Stewart Creek at home for our first round of region tournament. The crowd was unbelievable, and it was just a special moment for all of us on the court.”
As a junior, Edde led the Lady Wildcats in batting, with an average of .354 in her 30 games played. That season, she drove in 14 runs for Tullahoma, and had 34 hits on the year. The season followed a sophomore year, where she hit .440 from the plate with four home runs and had 17 RBI.
Looking ahead to her time at Wallace State, Edde said she can’t wait to join the Lions program. She also noted that she expects her and Wallace State to have success on the field this coming year.
“I am looking forward to making new friends and the competition I am going to get to play against during season,” Edde said. “I also know this team is going to be something special and it is going to be fun to be a part of it.”
Looking back at her high school career, Edde said it was tough for her to put into words just how much Tullahoma means to her. She did say that she will cherish those memories that she made over her four years at THS.
“Some memories that stick out from my career during softball is being able to play with my sister, Madalyn Edde, my freshman year,” Edde said. “I will always remember this past basketball season as well as winning district my junior year. Also, I will always remember the amazing friendships I made. Tullahoma is a special place and I am going to miss everything about it.”