The Tullahoma Elementary Wrestling program has officially started their matches this week with Bees, Frogs, Eagles and Lions all grappling on the mat.
Kicking off the season, the Bel-Aire Bees took on the Jack T. Farrar Frogs Monday night. The East Lincoln Eagles then faced off against the Robert E. Lee Lions.
Elementary school wrestling is a little different than high school wrestling. Kids are paired up by weight and age in elementary wrestling. Due to the amount of weight differential, teams may even wrestle their own teammates. Children may wrestle the same person twice just to get mat time. Also even if someone gets pinned in the match, the children still wrestle through all three periods. The bigger the group, the longer the matches last.
There will be no matches next week due to the Tullahoma City Schools fall break. The Bel-Aire Bees will take on the Robert E. Lee Lions Monday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. The East Lincoln Eagles will then match up with the Jack T. Farrar Frogs Wednesday, Oct. 13. All matches are held at the Welch Wrestling Facility.