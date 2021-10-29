The Tullahoma Elementary Wrestling league has concluded their season. The Bel-Aire Bees took on the East Lincoln Eagles in the last match of the season. The wrestling program was fortunate enough to have over 80 kids participate this season.
The young wrestlers learned the basics of the sports of wrestling throughout the season. Girl’s Head Coach Jenna Morris was very pleased with this season.
“It went exactly how we wanted it to go. The kids learned about the sport of wrestling, made connections with their teammates and coaches, and had fun,” Morris said.
The program is still looking to grow and reach out to the community in the years to come.
“We look forward to introducing more of our community to our sport and our returners gaining a deeper love for it.”
With all of the elementary schools in the Tullahoma City School limits participating, the wrestlers were able to meet other children in the community. The young wrestlers also made connections with their coaches this season.
“I loved watching the connections the kids made with our high school wrestlers as their coaches,” Morris said. “At the football game, one kindergartener saw a high school wrestler and yelled, ‘Hi, Coach!’ It made that high school wrestler’s night.”
The young wrestlers still have a chance to get better in the coming months. Third through Fifth grade wrestlers are able to participate in an AAU season with Coach Pat Welsh. Signups for the AAU season are Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at 301 W. Decherd St. Tullahoma, Tennessee. Practice will follow.