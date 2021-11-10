The Annual Eli Grow 8k took place Saturday Nov. 6 at Tullahoma High School. The runners had a gorgeous day to run the five-mile trek for a great cause. The Eli Grow Legacy Foundation funds future projects for the Tullahoma athletes. The foundation hopes to build an astro turf facility at Tullahoma High School.
The 8k and all of the proceeds raised go toward the materials. The Eli Grow 8k race has been held for the past four years.
Jeff Geraghty, commander of Arnold Air Force Base, also commanded the 8K and was the first runner to cross the finish line Saturday morning. Tullahoma High School Cross Country runner Ellie Uehlein was the first female to cross the finish line. Tullahoma Middle School Cross Country runner Alex Miller was on Uehlein’s heels. Miller crossed with a time of 35 minutes even.
Anthony Cammarono was the only rucker of the event and came here all the way from Louisiana. Cammarono had a time of one hour and three minutes. Cammarono ran the 8K with chest plates.
The Eli Grow foundation hopes to expand the race to more people next year. The race is not only a way to raise money for the community, but it is a way to honor and remember loved ones that have passed.