The date for the Eli Grow Legacy 8k has been set. The race will take place on Nov. 6, 2021 starting at Tullahoma High School.
All ages are welcome. The run will have seven age groups, starting with 14-years and younger, and going to 60 years and older.
The race is set to start at 9 a.m. While the race is occurring, there will be a free kid’s dash and a free kid’s 1-mile run.
Awards will be given out to overall male and females, and top three in each age group. Teams will be given awards for who is largest, fastest, and highest fundraiser. All proceeds will go to help the Eli Grow Foundation with building their new athletic facility for Tullahoma High School, provide athletic scholarships and science-based academic scholarships to high school students in the Tullahoma area.
To sign up for the race visit raceroster.com. To donate to the Eli Grow Legacy Foundation visit eligrowfoundation.org.