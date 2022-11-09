Eli Grow 8k
Erin Douglas photo

The Eli Grow Legacy 8k was hosted on Nov. 5 at Wilkins Stadium. The event sported 132 runners on the rainy Saturday morning. The Tullahoma Cross Country team, Tullahoma Baseball team and the West Middle School Lady Bobcats Basketball team each had participants.

Sean Griffin finished the 8K in 30 minutes and 43 second to take home first place.

Eli Grow family