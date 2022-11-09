The Eli Grow Legacy 8k was hosted on Nov. 5 at Wilkins Stadium. The event sported 132 runners on the rainy Saturday morning. The Tullahoma Cross Country team, Tullahoma Baseball team and the West Middle School Lady Bobcats Basketball team each had participants.
Sean Griffin finished the 8K in 30 minutes and 43 second to take home first place.
The Eli Grow Legacy Foundation is on a mission to give Tullahoma athletes the opportunity to train at a next-level facility.
Eli Grow was a dedicated football player at Tullahoma High School and played all four year on the high school squad. After many long days on the football field and due to his dedication to the sport, Eli signed his letter of intent to continue his career at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.
On April 30, 2016 Eli was driving home from football conditioning in Franklin. With less than ten minutes on his route home, he fell asleep behind the wheel and lost control of his car, drifting into oncoming traffic.
Eli shared his idea of a training facility with his family just weeks prior to his accident.
In the days following his untimely passing, Eli’s parents, Cassy and Tony Grow, established a memorial fund in honor of their son. Their plan with his fund is to give something back to the community he loved so dearly and help improve the athletic facilities at Tullahoma High School.
The Eli Grow Legacy Foundation is also focused on providing athletic scholarships to local athletes and awarded four $2,000 scholarships this past academic year. Going forward, they plan to award $8,000 in scholarships each year.
The foundation went back and recognized the five football players who were awarded the number 8 jersey in honor of Eli. The jersey is awarded to the hardest working and most dedicated skills player. Each athlete who donned the jersey in prior years was awarded a scholarship, with one giving the money back to the foundation due to his education being paid for.
The Eli Grow Legacy Foundation is a non-profit. Legacy Gelato, located behind the Coker building, funds the foundation with their profits. The Foundation hosts the annual 8k and their annual golf tournament to raise funds as well.
You can also donate to the Eli Grow Legacy Foundation to help raising the necessary funds to construct an indoor facility by mailing donations to the Eli Grow Legacy Foundation Inc., 1406 Wilson Avenue, Tullahoma, TN 37388.