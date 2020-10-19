The Third Annual Eli Grow Legacy 8K Run, Walk and Ruck is scheduled to take place Nov. 7 at Tullahoma High School, beginning at 10 a.m.
The name of the event is to honor Eli, a THS senior who died in a car accident in 2016. Flyers and signs for this year’s 8K feature the message “Live Your Legacy.” According to Cassy Grow, Eli’s mother, she wants to encourage those to chase their dreams.
While at THS, Grow played football and was quarterback for the Wildcats. During his senior year, Eli had signed a scholarship to play football at Mississippi College.
“We are trying to start a legacy focus,” Cassy said. “We want to be inspiring and encouraging like Eli’s legacy and we are trying to encourage everybody to live their legacy.”
The memorial 8K was started to honor Eli, however, the Grow family wants to extend an invitation to those who have lost someone close to them too soon. Last year, those who lost loved ones had photos run on the jumbotron during the 8K. That plan is going to remain the same and those who wish to honor a loved one, should reach out to Cassy.
Like previous years, this year’s 8K will feature a walk or run option as well as a ruck. Rucking refers to carrying a weighted pack on your back, much like Special Forces troops do as part of their training exercises. All runners and walkers will be officially timed during the event, and the top five finishers will be recognized. The same applies for ruckers.
Last year, the 8K allowed members to enter as a team. Awards were given out to the fastest teams on the course and the top five teams were recognized.
Teams will be able to enter once again and there will be an additional reward to claim. There will be an award for most donation this year and the team that collects the most donation will be honored following the 8K.
For those not wanting to take part in the live 8K, there will also be an option for virtual and spirit runners this year.
Those wanting to take part in the live or virtual 8K can preregister until Nov. 5 by going to raceroster.com and search for Eli Grow Legacy 8K. Cost to take part in the 8K is $35 for walkers, runners and ruckers. Cost for the 1-mile walk or run is set at $25. There is no cost for the kid’s dash.
Onsite registration will also be taking place, the morning of the 8K. The cost to take part in the 8K on race day will be $45 and $35 to enter the 1-mile walk or run.
During race day, late registration will take place from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. The invocation beforehand will be delivered by Gary Johnson at 9:15 a.m. THS student Anna Bymaster will sing the national anthem at 9:30 a.m.
The kids’ dash will then get underway at 9:40 a.m. The 8K race and adult 1-mile fun run will then begin at 10 a.m.
Proceeds from the Eli Grow Legacy 8K Run, Walk and Ruck will benefit the Eli Grow Legacy Foundation. The Eli Grow Foundation was established by his family in 2017, with the goal of helping provide a better future for local athletes. The ultimate goal is to construct a state-of-the-art athletic training facility on the THS campus. Saturday’s 8K will serve as a fundraiser that mission.
For more information on the Eli Grow Legacy 8K Run, Walk and Ruck, or for more information on the Eli Grow Legacy Foundation, contact Cassy Grow at 931-273-0010.