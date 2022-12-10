The West Middle School Lady Bobcats topped the Coffee County Lady Raiders 36-30 in a fourth quarter comeback. Emerald Tillman led the team to victory with 15 points in the paint.
The Lady ‘Cats trailed by eleven points at the end of the first quarter. Addison Vincent floated in a 3-pointer for the Lady Bobcats. Tillman drove to the basket for two points. Madalin Lidstrom drained one shot at the free throw line to account for all the West scoring during first frame.
The Lady Raiders came out hot with 17 points in the opening quarter. Lilly Matherne dropped eight points in the first quarter. Jaydee Nogodula and Kaysen Morgan both drained a shot from behind the arc. Addalyn Clark chalked up three points from the free throw line. At the end of the first quarter, the Lady Raiders led 17-6.
The Lady ‘Cats picked up the pace in the second quarter. Faith Vincent scored all six of her points during the quarter. She drove to the basket for two points. Vincent drove once again and drained the bucket and drew a foul. She drained the shot at the line. She drew another foul and tacked on another point to the Lady ‘Cats score. Addison Vincent drove to the basket and drew a foul for three points.
The Lady Raiders were still able to keep their lead at halftime. Matherne chalked up five points during the second quarter. Clark tacked on two and Morgan drained one at the line. The Lady ‘Cats trailed 25-15 at halftime.
Tillman was determined to score during the second half. She put up three shots in the paint and drew a foul for two shots at the line. Kenzie Farrell put two more points on the board.
The Lady Bobcats were able to hold Coffee County to just one point in the third quarter. The ‘Cats were behind by just one point going into the final quarter.
The Lady ‘Cats trailed 26-25 as the teams took the court for the fourth quarter. Lidstrom drained two shots from behind the arc for six points. Tillman drove to the basket twice. She drew a foul and tacked on one shot from the line.
The Lady ‘Cats held the Lady Raiders to four points in the closing stanza. West overpowered Coffee County in the final quarter to take the lead and secure the 36-30 victory.
The Lady Bobcats will play host to the Warren County Lady Pioneers Monday, Dec. 12. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at West Middle School.