The West Middle School Lady Bobcats topped the Coffee County Lady Raiders 36-30 in a fourth quarter comeback. Emerald Tillman led the team to victory with 15 points in the paint.

The Lady ‘Cats trailed by eleven points at the end of the first quarter. Addison Vincent floated in a 3-pointer for the Lady Bobcats. Tillman drove to the basket for two points. Madalin Lidstrom drained one shot at the free throw line to account for all the West scoring during first frame.