Another Tullahoma Tough wrestler is taking her skills to the next level. Emma Brown is heading to Simpson College in Iowa.
Brown has been wrestling for four years. She started as a sophomore when she attended one of the high school’s wrestling camps.
“Tullahoma Tough taught me how to manage my sport and school at the same time. This program taught me how to be a respectful winner and loser also,” Brown said.
Brown has overcome injuries throughout her high school career, but during her senior year, she accomplished her goal of qualifying for state. During region, Brown wrestled four matches and came in third place in the 126 weight class.
Brown visited Iowa during summer of 2021 and attended the Girls Folkstyle Nationals. She fell in love with the atmosphere in Iowa, and Simpson College was her perfect match for school.
“I liked the campus and the coach was super nice,” Brown said.
Brown will be studying criminal justice at Simpson. She is excited to make new friends and start her next chapter of her career eleven hours away from home.
“I’m going to miss my family and my friends. I am moving so far away and it makes me sad, but I’m excited for the new experiences,” Brown said.
Brown has her coaches and her mom to thank for her success.
“My mom has supported me in what I wanted to do my whole life, if she wouldn’t have let me wrestle I wouldn’t be who I am today,” Brown said. “[Head Coach] Jenna Morris has helped me since I stepped on the mat. If she wouldn’t have bothered me for an entire year, then I would have never stepped on the mat in the first place. Lastly, Coach Lester. He is my favorite coach, and his favorite move, the fireman’s carry, is mine too. The Tullahoma Tough program has taught me everything I know about wrestling and I thank them all.”
She continues to get work on the mat during the summer and will head to Iowa in the fall.