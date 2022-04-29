The Tullahoma High School baseball team split in their last district series Tuesday and Wednesday against the Spring Hill Raiders. The Wildcats claimed a 4-2 victory over the Raiders Tuesday night with a combined no hitter from Cannon Emory and Evan Tomlin. The ‘Cats fell to the Raiders 4-3 Wednesday night on the road.
The Raiders were able to put two runs on the board during the first inning. Emory walked one batter down the line, then an error scored the first run. Emory hit two batters following the first run. DJ Dillehay made a play at shortstop, but the Raiders were able to score another run on the throw.
Dillehay started the Wildcat’s offense off with a double to left field. Joseph Duncan walked down the line to first base. Jayron Morris singled to left field to score Dillehay. The Wildcats trailed 2-1 at the end of the first inning.
The ‘Cats were able to hold the Raiders scoreless during the top of the second inning.
Colten Emory singled on a fly ball to left field. Wade Collins singled on a fly ball to center field. Dillehay tripled to center field to score two runs and put the Wildcats ahead 3-2.
The Warriors could not cross the plate during the rest of the game. Before Tomlin took over pitching responsibilities, he turned a double play during the top of the third inning, touching second and firing the ball to Collins at first. The Wildcats were scoreless again until the top of the fourth.
That’s when Dillehay doubled on a line drive to left field. Morris was called out on a sacrifice fly to center field, but Dillehay tagged and scored to put the Wildcats ahead 4-2.
Owen Stroop and Brody Melton also combined for a double play during the top of the sixth.
On the mound, Emory tossed five strikeouts and let in the two runs. Tomlin closed the game out for the Wildcats and struck out one batter.
Wednesday night’s game came down to the last play. The Wildcats were able to tie the game during the fourth inning, but during the seventh inning the Raiders scored to take a 4-3 victory.
The Wildcats were able to put one run on the board during the top of the first inning. Dillehay singled to left field to start off the game. Duncan grounded out to the first baseman, but Dillehay’s speed took him to home plate.
The Raiders answered back in the first inning scoring three runs. Duncan started on the mound for the Wildcats. With bases loaded, the Raiders singled to score two runs. With a fly out to right fielder Jayden Eggleston and a tag on second base, the Raiders took a 3-1 lead over the Wildcats.
During the top of the third, the Wildcats are able to put the bat on the ball. Ragan Tomlin singled to right field. Evan Tomlin reached on an error by the shortstop. Colten Emory signed on a line drive up the middle to score Ragan Tomlin. The Wildcats trailed 3-2 going into the top of the fourth.
Stroop made it down the baseline, legging out the single with a perfect bunt and his speed. Dillehay singled to right field. Morris walked to fill the bases. Ragan Tomlin hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Stroop and tie the game 3-3.
The Wildcats were able to hold the Raiders scoreless until the final inning. Wade Collins took over the pitching duties during the bottom of the seventh. Collins allowed a double to left field. Another batter reached on an error to put runners at first and third. The Raiders hit into a fielder’s choice to shortstop DJ Dillehay, and a run scored to end the game.
The Wildcats are 16-11 overall this season and are 4-5 in the district.
The Wildcats were set to host the Community Vikings for senior night. Check future editions for the recap. The Wildcats will host their final game on May 2 against the Nolensville Knights at Grider Stadium.