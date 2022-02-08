The Tullahoma boys wrestling team made an appearance at the TSSAA state championship duals. The Wildcats wrestled three matches against Fairview High School, Munford High School, and Pigeon Forge High School. The Wildcats fell to Fairview 42-33 in quarterfinals and was put in the consolation bracket. Tullahoma was able to beat Mumford High School 41-31 in the first round to move on. Tullahoma fell to Pigeon Forge High School 53-20 in the second round of consolation to be sent home.
The Wildcats started in a 24-0 deficit against Fairview. Justin Frank was the first Wildcat to get his hand raised Saturday morning. Frank pinned his opponent for six points. Beau Banks won by a 12-0 major decision. Cody Agnell and Cole Morse pinned both of their Fairview opponents for six team points. Jerzy Hendrix defeated his opponent with a 17-1 technical fall. The Wildcats were behind 36-27. Connor Avans fell in the second period. Cadan Avans received a forfeit win to end the scoring in their first match.
The Wildcats worked back in the consolation meet to beat the Munford High School Cougars 41-31. Roark Konyndyk, Zech Swiger, and Frank all pinned their opponents. Chandler Kile defeated his opponent with a 6-3 decision. The Wildcats were ahead 21-0. Jacob Morse lost by a 6-4 decision to put the Cougars on the board. The Wildcats forfeited the 120 weight class and gave the Cougars six points. Christopher McCreary fell to his opponent in the second period. Cody Agnell did not give up a pin but lost by an 11-1 decision loss. Banks fell to his opponent during the second period. Cole Morse and Connor Avans both won by major decisions. Hendrix and Cadan Avans pinned their opponents to put the Wildcats in the lead for good.
In their last match of the day, the Wildcats started off in a 27-0 deficit to Pigeon Forge. McCreary put the first points on the board with a 6-4 decision victory. Banks was victorious with a 15-0 technical fall. Hendrix and Cadan Avans pinned their opponents for six team points. The Wildcats were still behind 41-20 and were able to catch their opponents.
The Wildcats were district champions and region runner-ups this season. Although the team as a whole has wrapped up their season, the Wildcats will hit the mat again this weekend to compete in regional individuals. Wrestlers who place will compete at sectionals in hopes of punching their ticket to state individuals.