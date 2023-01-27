Ethan Hargrove

The Lincoln County Falcons were on fire Tuesday night, bombing threes from downtown all night as they left the Tullahoma Wildcats still looking for their first district win, soundly thrashing their guests, 70-46 in Fayetteville.

The Wildcats simply couldn’t stop Jack Tuesday night, specifically Jack Massey  who went off for the Falcons in the second quarter, posting 10 points, seven of those from the charity stripe as he went seven-for-eight from the line in the second. He then went on to post another 10 in the third period. However, Massey wasn’t even the leading scorer for the hosts. That distinction went to Maddox Franklin who bombed eight 3-pointers on his way to a 26 point showing, outshining Massey who had 23.

