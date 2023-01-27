The Lincoln County Falcons were on fire Tuesday night, bombing threes from downtown all night as they left the Tullahoma Wildcats still looking for their first district win, soundly thrashing their guests, 70-46 in Fayetteville.
The Wildcats simply couldn’t stop Jack Tuesday night, specifically Jack Massey who went off for the Falcons in the second quarter, posting 10 points, seven of those from the charity stripe as he went seven-for-eight from the line in the second. He then went on to post another 10 in the third period. However, Massey wasn’t even the leading scorer for the hosts. That distinction went to Maddox Franklin who bombed eight 3-pointers on his way to a 26 point showing, outshining Massey who had 23.
Meanwhile, Xavier Ferrell was the only ‘Cat in double figures as he notched 12 for his squad, going a perfect four-for-four from the line on the night. He had two of those in the first and was joined in the scoring column by Jaiden Sanchez with three and Khani Johnson with two.
The second is where the Falcons began to pull away as they entered the quarter up 11-7. Ethan Hargrove scored six of his seven for the game in the second and was joined in the book by Deandre Jenkins who popped a three and deuces from Caden Finchum and Grant Chadwick. Their scoring was offset by a pair of 3s from Franklin and Massey’s prowess from the line. The ‘Cats went into the locker room down 27-20.
The third was the breaker for the ‘Cats as Massey and Franklin both erupted and were joined by Eli Ogle who added seven to the cause. Ferrell had his biggest quarter of the night for the ‘Cats as he contributed 10 points of Tullahoma’s total 13 in the third stanza. However, Lincoln was able to double up Tullahoma in the period, 26-13 to take a 20 point lead into the final frame.
Khani Johnson hit a three while Sam Bobo was four-for-five from the line in the fourth. Austin Tinnon and Keegan Taylor were two-for-two from the stripe but the ‘Cats were still outscored 17-13 in the closing period.
The loss leaves Tullahoma in the basement of the district as they make the turn and prepare to play all the teams in the district one more time during the regular season. The win was the first for Lincoln County in the district. The ‘Cats were set to head to Spring Hill Friday night. Spring Hill nipped them 60-56 a couple of weeks ago in Tullahoma. Results of the game were not available at press time. Their next home game is Tuesday against Marshall County who dinged Tullahoma by 10 earlier in Lewisburg.