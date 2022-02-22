Regulation could not contain the District 8-AAA tilt between Tullahoma and Lincoln County as the Falcons were able to steal the victory in overtime 63-52 in a game that was settled from the charity stripe.
Krystopher Uselton led the Wildcats in points Friday night, chalking up 18 points. Seven of those points were put up in the first quarter. Uselton drained a 3-pointer to start the game. He then drove to the basket and drew a foul for two points. He drove to the basket for another two points before the quarter was over. Brody Melton, Joe Duncan and Deandre Jenkins all chalked up two points in the paint. The Wildcats led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats increased their lead during the second quarter. Melton worked in the paint for four points. Ethan Hargrove and Uselton drove to the basket for two each. Jenkins moved around the arc and drained a 3-pointer. Ryan Scott made two shots at the line, while Grant Chadwick put one in from the charity stripe. The ‘Cats enjoyed a 27-18 advantage at halftime.
The Wildcats chalked up 10 points during the third quarter. Evan Tomlin drove to the basket for four points. Uselton drained two points from outside and then drove to the basket for two points. Joe Duncan floated the ball in for two points. The Wildcats held a 37-29 lead going into the fourth quarter.
However, fouls came around to bite the ‘Cats in the final stanza as Tullahoma committed 17 team fouls. The referees’ whistles were nonstop down the stretch as the Falcons had 13 fouls during the second half. Uselton and Duncan, both draining three free throws, took advantage of the physicality. Grant Chadwick drained a 3-pointer to keep the Wildcats in the game. Duncan chalked up two points in the paint. At the end of regulation time the Tullahoma lead was gone and the Wildcats and Falcons were tied 48-48.
The Wildcats only tallied up four points during overtime, two points from both Scott and Uselton. The Falcons stole the lead chalking up 15 points during overtime, 11 of those points coming from free throws.