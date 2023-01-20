Grant Chadwick.jpg

Grant Chadwick

Just a year after his older brother was named Mr. Football in Tennessee for his golden boot, Grant Chadwick is following in his shoes as he was named 4A All-Star Kicker of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

“I’m excited to receive the honor,” Grant said after learning the sports writers voted him the benchmark among 4A kickers this past season.

