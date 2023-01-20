Just a year after his older brother was named Mr. Football in Tennessee for his golden boot, Grant Chadwick is following in his shoes as he was named 4A All-Star Kicker of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.
“I’m excited to receive the honor,” Grant said after learning the sports writers voted him the benchmark among 4A kickers this past season.
Grant was seven-for-nine in field goals this past season with his long coming from 46 yards out.
“I missed one from 55 yards,” Grant said, wishing he had it back. “It had the distance, it was just a little wide.”
Along with field goal kicking, he also carried out the kicking duties when it came to kick offs, getting touchbacks (meaning he kicked the ball into the end zone) on 90 percent of his boots. He also serves as punter for the Wildcats and averaged 42 yards per punt.
The upcoming senior said he hopes to set the bar even higher in his final high school campaign in 2023. Grant pointed out he has hit a 63-yarder in practice and hopes to get to show his range in the upcoming season.
Grant noted that he saw his brother Justus kicking as they grew up together.
“Watching him kick inspired me,” Grant revealed, noting his brother kicks at MTSU now where he finished his red-shirt freshman season after helping lead the Tullahoma Wildcats to their first state championship in 2021.
Grant said he may consider MTSU as a destination but isn’t aiming to beat out his older brother for the kicker job if he were to go to Murfreesboro. Instead, Grant said he feels his niche is in punting.
“If you ask me who the better kicker is, I’m going to say my brother. He’s a Division-1 kicker,” Grant said. “Now if you ask me who the better punter is, I’d say me.”
Grant noted that he and his brother work out together, helping hone each other’s kicking skills.
Along with being the Wildcat kicker, Grant also plays on the basketball and soccer squads at Tullahoma High School.