Chelsea Jones-Farmer, former Tullahoma Lady Wildcat softball player and a Tullahoma native who played at UT-Martin from 2009-2012, will be inducted to the school’s athletic hall of fame along with four other female athletes as a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
Farmer enjoyed a decorated playing career at UT Martin from 2009-12 in which she helped lead the Skyhawks to two NCAA Tournament berths, two Ohio Valley Conference Tournament titles and a pair of OVC regular season championships. During her senior year she was named OVC Pitcher of the Year in 2012 while earning All-OVC first team honors after posting a 28-10 record with a 2.45 ERA in 262.1 innings of work. In that season she set program records for wins (28), appearances (47), starts (39), strikeouts (199), complete games (33) and innings pitched (262.1).
For her career, Farmer posted a 56-31 overall record with a 2.46 ERA in 555.1 innings of work. Having appeared in 119 games while recording 91 starts, she tossed 60 complete games and 11 shutouts while tallying 476 strikeouts. She left the program as the all-time leader in wins, starts, strikeouts and innings pitched.
She will be inducted at a varsity letter winner’s breakfast on Saturday, October 1 at the school.