Chelsea Farmer

Chelsea Jones-Farmer, former Tullahoma Lady Wildcat softball player and a Tullahoma native who played at UT-Martin from 2009-2012, will be inducted to the school’s athletic hall of fame along with four other female athletes as a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

Farmer enjoyed a decorated playing career at UT Martin from 2009-12 in which she helped lead the Skyhawks to two NCAA Tournament berths, two Ohio Valley Conference Tournament titles and a pair of OVC regular season championships. During her senior year she was named OVC Pitcher of the Year in 2012 while earning All-OVC first team honors after posting a 28-10 record with a 2.45 ERA in 262.1 innings of work. In that season she set program records for wins (28), appearances (47), starts (39), strikeouts (199), complete games (33) and innings pitched (262.1).